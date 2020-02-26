OCEAN — If you blinked, you might have missed Croatan’s 53-11 win over Midway Tuesday.
The first-round state playoff victory hit a running clock after halftime and was all wrapped up in shortly over an hour. The No. 6-seeded Cougars (24-2) will move on to host No. 11 Beddingfield (18-7) on Thursday.
“We were coming into this prepared,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “I’ve watched so much film these last two days. We’re going to stay hungry. A great white shark is always hungry. They’re never full. We didn’t take our foot off the gas in the second half, and that’s how we have to be in the playoffs.”
Defensively dominant performances are nothing new to Croatan – it has held opponents to 20 points or less five times this season – but the visitors this time weren’t 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference low-rankers Lejeune (0-19), East Carteret (4-15) or Pender (7-14).
This was No. 27-seeded Midway, the No. 59-ranked 2A team per MaxPreps.com with a 17-8 overall record and an 8-4 record in the 2A East Central Conference, which included two more playoff teams in East Duplin (19-4) and Clinton (17-7).
“That team didn’t play to their ability tonight,” Gurley said. “I’ve seen them play to their ability. I don’t know if it was a mixture of us or the long bus drive, but I’m just glad we came out and played like we could tonight.”
The Cougars looked every bit like a team riding a 20-game win streak, leading 17-0 at the end of one quarter and going up 24-0 before Midway scored its first bucket at the 2:45 mark of the second quarter.
Croatan’s own offense was clicking as Kelly Hagerty and Savannah McAloon controlled the paint with 22 and eight points, respectively, while Natalie Show (seven points), Haley Cousins (five) and Logan Howard (five) controlled the perimeter.
“I loved how our inside game complemented our outside game and vice versa,” Gurley said. “We can’t just drive down the court and shoot threes all the time,or only push it inside to Kelly. We’ve got to do it all.”
Hagerty 22 points and 13 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season, plus three steals and a block. McAloon and Howard pulled down three boards and dished two assists apiece, Show had three rebounds and two steals and Cousins tallied four rebounds. Ally Roth finished with two points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Mia Raynor tallied four rebounds, and Samia Brimmer had four points and three boards.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Midway............ 0 4 3 4-11
Croatan........... 17 15 15 6-53
MIDWAY (11) – McCoy 6, Davis 2, Pope 2, Jackson 1.
CROATAN (53) – Hagerty 22, McAloon 8, Show 7, Cousins 5, Howard 5, Brimmer 4, Roth 2.
