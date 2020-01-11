HOLLY RIDGE — The East Carteret varsity basketball teams went 1-1 in a pair of 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference games Friday night versus Southwest Onslow.
The East boys rolled to a 78-46 triumph in their contest to win their fourth league game in a row and improve to 4-1 in the Coastal 8 and 8-3 overall. Southwest Onslow fell to 0-12 overall and 0-5 in conference play.
The Mariners will next travel to Lejeune on Friday. The Devilpups are 7-6 overall and 3-3 in the league.
Southwest Onslow ran away from East 70-48 in the girls game. The Stallions (3-6) moved to 3-2 in the Coastal 8. The Mariners (2-7) fell to 1-4 in league play.
No individual statistical information was available.
The games were held at Dixon High School. Southwest Onslow’s gym is still not in use due to damage from Hurricane Florence.
The East girls will next travel to Lejeune this coming Friday. The Devil Pups are 0-9 overall and 0-6 in conference.
