The last few weeks, I’ve suggested ways to while away your winter hours to make you a better angler, to catch more fish in 2020 by attending seminars, joining fishing clubs, and then there is the written word. This week, I would like to suggest some excellent “how to” books to add to your library and reading pleasure for these winter doldrums.
First of all, some of my favorites are by prolific fishing and outdoors writer Mike Marsh. Mike has written a trilogy of great books, the first two about inshore and offshore fishing, “Inshore Angler, Coastal Carolina’s Small Boat Fishing Guide” and “Offshore Angler and Carolina’s Mackerel Boat Fishing Guide.” These books are chock full of helpful tricks and tips for the novice and experienced angler alike. The third in the group is “Fishing North Carolina, From the Mountains to the Coast.” This is a work of love and covers 100 fishing locations from mountain streams to interior lakes and to our coastal waters. And yes, the author has fished all the locations. He tells you how to get there and how to be successful. A really great read.
I’m a surf fisherman as per my DNA and have gotten great info from two books on surf fishing from two well-known fishing writers: Capt. Al Ristori’s “The Complete Book of Surf Fishing” and Eric Burnley’s “Surf Fishing the Atlantic Coast,” both passionate surf fishermen. I have had them both on my radio show over the years. By the way, if you are a novice kayak fisherman or want to get started, Eric Burnley’s son, Ric Burnley, has written an excellent starter book on kayak fishing, “The Complete Kayak Fisherman.” There also great tips on fishing safely from these seemingly fragile watercrafts and how to trick out and personalize your kayak.
Not only has kayak fishing popularity exploded in recent years, but saltwater fly fishing continues to gain popularity, and not only our famous fall false albacore run here along the Crystal Coast. Gordon Churchill of Newport has recently written a book, a tome called “Fly Fishing the Southeast Coast, A complete Guide to Fishing Fresh and Saltwater.” I have fished with Gordon, and he really knows his stuff! Gordon describes species techniques and locations and also covers gear and casting technique.
Finally, some of the most popular baits include the vast variety of soft plastic baits, which continue to evolve and cover many popular species. Capt. Jim White (aka the White Ghost) has written a great how-to book on everything soft plastic, called “How to Fish Plastic Baits in Saltwater, A Complete Guide to Rigging and Fishing Plastic Lures to Catch your Favorite Gamefish.” The book covers the assortment of plastics, how to rig the baits, flavoring them, choosing your jig heads and much more.
For a full list of my books, including fishing pamphlets, books of fiction, as well and what I call “get info” books on fish facts and identification, check out https://www.ncoif.com/dr-bogus-fishing-book-club/.
As you might guess, we are in the winter doldrums with surf and pier fishing in particular at a near standstill. In fact, it’s even hard to find an angler fishing the surf or local piers.
Of course, although somewhat slowed, the inside trout and drum bites are still on. The best action is in the Neuse River and also to the west from Swansboro to New River. There are still some monster fish out there.
The local Highway 24 creeks are still yielding fish but much slower than a few weeks ago. Most of the fish I have seen are 19 to 21 inches and eating plastic shrimp and 17MR MirrOlures. Water temps are holding in the low 50s.
I have also heard of some red and black drum and a few specks being boated up in Bogue Inlet. By the way, the black drum bite also remains strong.
A few weeks ago, there were reports of sea mullet being landed from Beaufort Inlet.
They are still there being caught on Sam’s Gitters tipped with shrimp. The bite this week has also moved into the Morehead City turning basin and port area.
Interestingly, false albacore catches are holding up east of Cape Lookout Shoals, and the fish are big, over 20 pounds.
Also speaking of the shoals, if you want to fish some reds in the surf, they are back in the along the east facing beaches at Lookout along Core Banks. You may have to beach your boat and trek across the sand to the beach, but as Capt. Noah Link has pointed out over the years, they’re baaaack. Just bring your bigger surf rods and heavier baits that you can sling out with some distance.
Please note that shad reports in the Neuse and Tar rivers and in Blounts off the Pamlico River continue to get more prevalent. They’re here, both hickories and Americans.
I haven’t seen any around Bogue Inlet Pier yet, but I’m looking for them. They often show there just before they go up the rivers to spawn. In the past, I have even caught some from the pier in late January or early February, throwing flies with my spinning gear.
Finally, the excellent bluefin tuna action continues.
The menhaden are still plentiful but have moved a bit west, and so have the giant bluefins. If you are looking for them, they are between Bogue Inlet and New River Inlet, which is from AR 340 west.
Interestingly, the abundance of menhaden this season has not only kept the giant tuna here, but the sighting of whales in the area seems noticeably up this season as well.
