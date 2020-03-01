MONDAY

High School Boys Tennis

Croatan at Jacksonville................................................. 3:30 p.m.

East Carteret at Swansboro........................................... 3:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Varsity: West Carteret at D.H. Conley.................................. 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Boys Tennis

Swansboro at Croatan (Ft. Benjamin Park).................... 3:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Jayvee: New Bern at East Carteret...................................... 4 p.m.

Varsity: New Bern at East Carteret...................................... 6 p.m.

Jayvee: Croatan at Swansboro............................................ 4 p.m.

Varsity: Croatan at Swansboro........................................... 6 p.m.

High School Baseball

Jayvee: Croatan at Havelock............................................... 4 p.m.

Varsity: Croatan at Havelock.............................................. 7 p.m.

Jayvee: West Carteret at New Bern..................................... 4 p.m.

Varsity: West Carteret at New Bern..................................... 7 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Girls: Swansboro at Croatan............................................... 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High School Softball

Jayvee: East Carteret at West Carteret................................ 4 p.m.

Varsity: East Carteret at West Carteret............................... 6 p.m.

High School Baseball

Jayvee: Pamlico at Croatan................................................ 4 p.m.

Varsity: Pamlico at Croatan................................................ 7 p.m.

Jayvee: West Carteret at South Lenoir................................ 4 p.m.

Varsity: West Carteret at South Lenoir................................ 7 p.m.

High School Softball

Varsity: Pamlico at Croatan................................................ 6 p.m.

High School Lacrosse

Girls: White Oak at Croatan................................................ 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Boys Tennis

Croatan at White Oak................................................... 3:30 p.m.

East Carteret at Swansboro........................................... 3:30 p.m.

High School Baseball

Jayvee: Havelock at East Carteret....................................... 4 p.m.

Varsity: Havelock at East Carteret....................................... 7 p.m.

High School Lacrosse

Girls: Northside-Jacksonville at Croatan......................... 5:30 p.m.

Boys: Northside-Jacksonville at Croatan............................. 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Softball

Jayvee: Havelock at East Carteret....................................... 4 p.m.

Varsity: Havelock at East Carteret....................................... 6 p.m.

Jayvee: Dixon at West Carteret........................................... 4 p.m.

Varsity: Dixon at West Carteret........................................... 6 p.m.

High School Baseball

Jayvee: West Carteret at East Carteret................................ 4 p.m.

Varsity: West Carteret at East Carteret............................... 7 p.m.

Jayvee: Croatan at Pamlico................................................ 4 p.m.

Varsity: Croatan at Pamlico................................................ 7 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Varsity: East Carteret at Havelock....................................... 6 p.m.

Varsity: Wake Forest at Croatan......................................... 7 p.m.

Varsity: West Carteret at Richlands.................................... 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Girls Soccer

Varsity: Hunt at Croatan....................................................... Noon

Varsity: West Carteret at Dixon............................................. Noon

* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.