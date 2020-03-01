MONDAY
High School Boys Tennis
Croatan at Jacksonville................................................. 3:30 p.m.
East Carteret at Swansboro........................................... 3:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Varsity: West Carteret at D.H. Conley.................................. 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
High School Boys Tennis
Swansboro at Croatan (Ft. Benjamin Park).................... 3:30 p.m.
High School Softball
Jayvee: New Bern at East Carteret...................................... 4 p.m.
Varsity: New Bern at East Carteret...................................... 6 p.m.
Jayvee: Croatan at Swansboro............................................ 4 p.m.
Varsity: Croatan at Swansboro........................................... 6 p.m.
High School Baseball
Jayvee: Croatan at Havelock............................................... 4 p.m.
Varsity: Croatan at Havelock.............................................. 7 p.m.
Jayvee: West Carteret at New Bern..................................... 4 p.m.
Varsity: West Carteret at New Bern..................................... 7 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Girls: Swansboro at Croatan............................................... 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
High School Softball
Jayvee: East Carteret at West Carteret................................ 4 p.m.
Varsity: East Carteret at West Carteret............................... 6 p.m.
High School Baseball
Jayvee: Pamlico at Croatan................................................ 4 p.m.
Varsity: Pamlico at Croatan................................................ 7 p.m.
Jayvee: West Carteret at South Lenoir................................ 4 p.m.
Varsity: West Carteret at South Lenoir................................ 7 p.m.
High School Softball
Varsity: Pamlico at Croatan................................................ 6 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
Girls: White Oak at Croatan................................................ 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
High School Boys Tennis
Croatan at White Oak................................................... 3:30 p.m.
East Carteret at Swansboro........................................... 3:30 p.m.
High School Baseball
Jayvee: Havelock at East Carteret....................................... 4 p.m.
Varsity: Havelock at East Carteret....................................... 7 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
Girls: Northside-Jacksonville at Croatan......................... 5:30 p.m.
Boys: Northside-Jacksonville at Croatan............................. 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
High School Softball
Jayvee: Havelock at East Carteret....................................... 4 p.m.
Varsity: Havelock at East Carteret....................................... 6 p.m.
Jayvee: Dixon at West Carteret........................................... 4 p.m.
Varsity: Dixon at West Carteret........................................... 6 p.m.
High School Baseball
Jayvee: West Carteret at East Carteret................................ 4 p.m.
Varsity: West Carteret at East Carteret............................... 7 p.m.
Jayvee: Croatan at Pamlico................................................ 4 p.m.
Varsity: Croatan at Pamlico................................................ 7 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Varsity: East Carteret at Havelock....................................... 6 p.m.
Varsity: Wake Forest at Croatan......................................... 7 p.m.
Varsity: West Carteret at Richlands.................................... 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
High School Girls Soccer
Varsity: Hunt at Croatan....................................................... Noon
Varsity: West Carteret at Dixon............................................. Noon
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
