Basketball
College women: Yale at Harvard.............................. (NESN) 5 p.m.
College women: Harvard at Yale............................. (ESPNU) 5 p.m.
College men: Davidson at VCU............................... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Kent St. at Northern Illinois............... (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
College men: Niagara at Manhattan....................... (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College women: Marquette at Seton Hall.................... (FS2) 7 p.m.
NBA: Raptors at Pacers............................................ (ESPN) 8 p.m.
College men: Maryland at Illinois................................ (FS1) 8 p.m.
College men: South Alabama at Troy ..................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: Central Michigan at Buffalo .............. (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
College women: Arizona at Oregon......................... (Pac12) 9 p.m.
College men: St. Cloud St. at Colorado College.. (CBSSN) 9:30 p.m.
NBA: Trail Blazers at Jazz.................................. (ESPN) 10:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2nd round.............. (GOLF) 3 p.m.
European & LPGA: ISPS Handa Vic Open 3rd rd. ... (GOLF) 9:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
College women: Kentucky at Auburn........................ (SECN) 7 p.m.
College women: Alabama at LSU......................... (SECN) 8:30 p.m.
College women: Washington at UCLA................... (Pac12) 10 p.m.
Hockey
College men: Providence at Massachusetts.............. (NESN) 7 p.m.
NHL: Wild at Stars................................................. (NHL) 8:30 p.m.
Lacrosse
College men: Colgate at Syracuse............................ (ACCN) 4 p.m.
Skiing/Snowboarding
FIS World Cup.................................................. (NBCSN) 9:30 p.m.
Soccer
Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Augsburg......... (FS2) 2:20 p.m.
CONCACAF 2020 Women’s Olympic Qualifying......... (FS1) 10 p.m.
(Semifinal TBA in California)
Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Toluca....................................... (FS2) 10 p.m.
Tennis
The Match for Africa: Nadal vs. Federer........... (ESPN2) 12:30 a.m.
Wrestling
College men: Virginia at Pittsburgh.......................... (ACCN) 7 p.m.
College men: Penn St. at Wisconsin............................ (BTN) 9 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
