OCEAN — The Croatan girls basketball team put a bow on its second straight 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference regular season championship Friday.
The Cougars (18-2 overall) rolled Richlands 52-35 to improve to 12-0 and put a three-game gap between themselves and the rest of the conference with only two games to go in the regular season.
“Mathematically, we locked it in tonight,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “From what I remember, this is the quickest we have ever wrapped up a conference championship. We still have some work to do, they know that, but it’s good to have that off our back.”
Savannah McAloon posted her first double-double of the season with 21 points and 12 rebounds to fuel a stunning 33-12 scoring edge in the second half.
The Cougars kept rolling along on Tuesday with a 53-40 win at Heide Trask.
Three Cougars hit double digits in scoring against the Titans with Haley Cousins knocking down a team-high 16 points. McAloon followed with 12 points and Ally Roth 11.
OCEAN — The Croatan boys basketball team won its second straight game Friday with a revenge 51-41 victory over Richlands.
The Cougars (9-11 overall) fell to the Wildcats 51-42 on Jan. 10 but got the better end of the rematch with strong defense and an unwillingness to give up the lead.
“It wasn’t our best game, but we played pretty well defensively,” Croatan coach Jeff Hawkins said. “We still struggle at times offensively. We have guys who can score, but they don’t trust themselves. But tonight clicked at times, so we’re going to try to ride the momentum of these last two wins into the end of the regular season and the conference tournament.”
Croatan broke out the broom Tuesday for a season sweep at Heide Trask, winning 59-56 for a second win over the Titans. The first was 55-54 on Jan. 7.
