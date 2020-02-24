CHAPEL HILL — The N.C. High School Athletic Association released its basketball playoff brackets Sunday, revealing four county teams qualified for the state tournament.
The East Carteret boys earned the highest seed of the four, grabbing the No. 3 seed in the 1A bracket. The Mariners (20-3), the regular season and tournament champion of the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, will host league foe and No. 30 seed Lejeune (12-11) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Devil Pups finished fourth in the Coastal 8 and lost both matchups with East, falling 69-58 on Jan. 17 and 83-59 on Feb. 11.
The West Carteret boys and Croatan girls each earned No. 6 seeds.
The Patriots (20-4), the undefeated regular season champion of the 3A Coastal Conference, will host No. 27 Cleveland (15-11) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The Rams finished fourth in the Greater Neuse Conference.
The Cougars (23-2), the undefeated regular season and tournament champion of the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, will host No. 27 Midway (17-7) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The Raiders finished third in the 2A East Central Conference.
The Croatan boys were the other county team to qualify for the playoffs.
The No. 32 seed Cougars (9-14), who took fifth in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, will hit the road to play at No. 1 seed South Granville (26-0) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The Vikings won the 1A/2A Northern Carolina Conference.
Second-round games will take place Thursday.
