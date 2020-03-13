MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys and girls track and field team swept a nonconference meet at home on March 4.
The girls team walloped the competition with 140 points, 72 more than second-place Jacksonville’s 68. White Oak tallied 47 points for third and Epiphany School eight for fourth.
In the boys meet, the gap between first and second was smaller with West (98) over White Oak (86.5) in second. Jacksonville (76.5) placed third and Epiphany (6) fourth.
The Patriots won eight events in the girls meet and took two of three podium spots in six of them. Jenna Reiter captured two of those top spots, including a first-place finish in the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 13 seconds and in the 3,200 meters in 11:23. Morgan Mason finished behind her in third in the 3,200 with a 12:41 clocking.
In the shorter distances, Grace Guilford captured the 400 meters in 1:01.54 and Courtney Tyndall the 800 in 2:33. Meredith Seaton won the 100-meter hurdles in 19.04 seconds.
In field events, Sophie Draughon won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 6 inches and placed second in the triple jump with a 31-2 measurement. Sha’niyah Gethers placed second in the long jump with a distance of 15-8.
Alyssa Cooley won the pole vault event at a height of 10-0, while Tolar Mettrey placed second in 7-6. Kayla Reed captured the shot put with a toss of 27-1, Emme Baber placed second in the same event with a 24-6 measurement and Aaliyah Jarman placed second in the discus with a throw of 72-1.
On the boys side, Jack Lindstrom and Josh Williams captured two victories apiece. Lindstrom shined in track events, winning the 800 meters in 2:03 and the 1,600 in 4:40, while Williams did his work in field events, measuring 19-7 to win the long jump and 42-3 to take the triple jump. Williams also placed second in the high jump with a height of 5-10.
The Patriots got two more victories in field events with John Watts clearing 8-0 to win the pole vault and Billy Crawford winning the discus with a toss of 128-9. Israel Long finished second in the same event with a distance of 118-6. Crawford also placed second in the shot put with a 40-6 measurement.
There were no other victories in track events, but Zach Johnson came close with a second-place time of 53.24 in the 400 meters. Josh Marson placed second in the 3,200 meters in 11:14, and Spencer Maxwell clocked a second-place time of 47.84 in the 300-meter hurdles.
