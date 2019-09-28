CAMP LEJEUNE — Croatan ran for 376 yards and scored six rushing touchdowns Friday night in a 44-0 rout of Lejeune.
Four different Cougars found the end zone with Colton Sullivan and Dustin Hayden each scoring twice and Alex Barnes and J.J. Pritchett each scoring once.
Croatan evened its mark to 1-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference and improved to 3-2 overall.
Lejeune dropped its fourth consecutive game after winning its opener to break a 33-game losing streak. The Devilpups are now 1-4 overall and 0-1 in the Coastal 8.
Sullivan led the way for the Cougars with 131 yards on seven carries. Hayden added 78 yards on seven carries followed by Barnes with 66 yards on seven carries and Pritchett with 47 yards on four carries.
The defense was equally as dominant.
Croatan held Lejeune to just one first down and minus-3 yards.
Cameron Barnett paced the defense with four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Walker Gladwell had 1.5 sacks and Carson Perkins, Zach Stallings and Zach Hoy had a sack apiece.
After playing two league games – the Cougars fell 28-6 to Southwest Onslow last week – Croatan will participate in one last nonconference matchup this week when it welcomes West Carteret for the Bogue Sound Classic.
Croatan will return to league play the following week at Dixon (2-3 overall, 0-1 conference). The much-improved Bulldogs trailed 28-21 at Southwest Onslow on Friday night before falling 49-28.
