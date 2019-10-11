There is a new “Superman” in Charlotte and I’m feeling pretty nervous about it, fellow Carolina Panthers fans.
This season has been an odd one for the Panthers. They came into it full of expectations after the (assumed) recovery of quarterback Cam Newton and the maturation of his core group of young playmakers.
Instead, Carolina lost its first two games and Newton exited with what would later be assessed as a Lisfranc injury in his foot. The assessment was not a surprise, considering Newton’s obviously impaired play from the 0-2 start.
Since then, however, second-year, undrafted signal caller Kyle Allen and phenom third-year running back Christian McCaffrey have carried the offense to three straight wins, including a 34-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Watching the last few games, though, I have to admit to myself that this is more than a snapshot of the franchise’s future. This is the start of the changing of the guard right now, whether fans are ready or not.
The change-to-come was never more evident than the first quarter of the Jacksonville game, when McCaffrey dove over two defenders to cross the goal line for a touchdown. The running back’s flip over the Jaguars was all too reminiscent of Newton’s front-flip touchdown run against the Houston Texans in 2015. Newton had already embraced the “Superman” mantra, but that play confirmed his super-human abilities. After all, who else but a 6-5, 245-pound football player could fill the shoes of a comic book legend like Clarke Kent’s alter ego?
Well, apparently McCaffrey can. It was a simple play, but the 5-11, 205-pound tailback’s dive into the end zone was emblematic of the changes that are cooking in Charlotte. CBS broadcaster James Lofton just couldn’t help himself on Sunday, saying of McCaffrey’s run, “Where’s Superman? No, Cam Newton’s not here, but Christian McCaffrey is.”
As a fan of the Panthers since their first Super Bowl run in 2003, I can tell you this is the end of the 2015 Panthers era everyone fell so madly in love with. Sure, some of the big players are already gone, but the staples – linebacker Luke Kuechly, tight end Greg Olsen and Newton – are on their way out the door.
Olsen has already indicated this is his last year, Kuechly’s concussion history makes him susceptible to an early retirement at any point and Newton is an injury away from being this upcoming offseason’s Andrew Luck. The Indianapolis Colts’ 2012 first-round pick surprised the football world this season with a sudden retirement announcement due to another in a long line of injuries.
Newton will be back this season, of that I have no doubt. That fact that he hasn’t been on the sideline the last three games concerns me, but I also understand the nature of his injury requires rest off his feet. I can’t help thinking about those subtle differences, however. In the past, Newton would have never missed a game.
His inevitable return gives Allen’s performance under center a little extra intrigue. The second-year quarterback is keeping his head above water while McCaffrey carries the team on his proverbial cape.
Carolina may get two super heroes on the field when Newton returns. Or, maybe the 2015 MVP is done with his high-flying ways. Either way, Panthers fans deserve a “Superman” figure to cheer for. Right now they’ve got one in McCaffrey.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
