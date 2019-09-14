SWANSBORO — In a land battle between Mariners and Pirates, only one team stayed afloat Friday on the Swansboro gridiron.
The home team prevailed 42-18, overcoming an 18-14 deficit with four straight touchdowns to end the game. The Pirates improved to 4-0 while the Mariners dropped to 0-3.
The slow start to the season hasn’t dampened East coach B.J. Frazier’s spirits. The third-year coach relishes every benchmark of improvement from a squad that is comprised mostly of sophomores and freshmen.
The Mariners have, indeed, shown growth in each game this season. They opened with a 58-6 loss to West Craven and followed with a 48-13 defeat to West Carteret. Each game has featured an increase in East points and a decrease in the opponents.
“I’m excited. We’re making some progress,” Frazier said. “I told the team once we start feeling some success, watch what happens. You see changes and development on defense, but it’s only going to get better.”
The first half of the ball game was ugly for both sides, each team fumbling four times and wasting a handful of golden opportunities apiece. However, fans got scoring action quickly with five of the first eight possessions on the night, resulting in six points.
Swansboro scored first, capping a six-play drive that started on the Pirate 20-yard line with a 31-yard pass from Damien Flores to Joel Hunt. The two players connected for five passes for 105 yards in the first half, three of which went for touchdowns. Flores also hooked up with Hunt for a 33-yard gain on the drive.
East scored next, getting back-to-back big runs from Jacob Nelson. The freshman took a pitch from quarterback Adam McIntosh for a 16-yard gain and then scored on a 35-yard rush to the right side. He finished the night with 35 yards on five carries.
The Mariners started their next drive on the 38-yard line after kicker Aidan Wolf’s pooch kick bounced out of a Pirate player’s hands and into the waiting arms of East’s Jathan Parker. The possession fizzled out in a fumble that Swansboro turned into six points with a 1-yard gain from Flores.
East answered right back with a 58-yard run from Qualik Nolon to start the ensuing drive. The junior gassed the Pirates defense in the first half with six carries for 124 yards. He finished off the scoring drive with a 7-yard run to the right flats on fourth-and-goal.
Facing a 14-12 deficit, East again turned to the pooch kick and struck gold with a Kason Wade recovery. On the second play from scrimmage, Nolon found a seam and carried it 46 yards to the house for a Mariner 18-14 lead.
“They played us tough,” Laspada said. “We weren’t doing what we usually do. We’ve got to catch the ball better and tackle better. Those are fundamentals of the game. We took bad angles and didn’t wrap up tonight, and we dropped passes that could have been huge plays. We’ll go back and clean that up but overall, I was happy with how we played.”
Swansboro was without its leading rusher Isaac Wooten, who also missed the Pirates’ 35-34 win over Richlands on Tuesday. Wooten leads the Pirates with 198 yards on 32 carries over two games.
Three of the next four possessions by both teams resulted in a turnover, and the fourth in a Swansboro punt. It wasn’t until late in the second quarter that Swansboro erased the deficit for good on a 22-yard pass from Flores to Hunt.
The Mariners saw their fourth straight possession end in a turnover, giving Swansboro possession on the East 25-yard line with under a minute to play. The Bucs didn’t waste the opportunity with Flores finding Hunt for a third time on a 14-yard scoring strike.
Flores finished the night 13-of-21 for 239 yards and four passing touchdowns. He also rushed seven times for 14 yards and another score.
After favoring Hunt in the first half, Flores split his targets between Justin Biggs and Atavion Moreland in the second. He completed three passes for 61 yards to Biggs on the second drive of the night, ending with a 24-yard touchdown toss to the receiver. On the next drive, Flores found Moreland for a 32-yard gain to set up a Michael Leandre 6-yard touchdown. Moreland finished with seven catches for 79 yards and Biggs with three catches for 61.
East punted on all three of its possessions in the second half, setting aside the final drive that started with just over minute left in the game and served mostly to run out the clock. The offensive unit only tallied 21 yards in the final 24 minutes of the game.
“We have young kids, and there’s a learning curve,” Frazier said. “We know that right now we’re limited in scheming. We have to build them up and be patient. I’m a sore loser, but at the end of the day, these are kids. They’re getting better, and they’re learning more about the game of football and its relevance to life. I’m excited for what’s coming.”
Nolon was East’s leading rusher with 118 yards on seven carries, the junior seeing his workload drop considerably in the second half after appearing visibly gassed in the first. He also caught the only East pass of the night for a three-yard gain.
McIntosh finished with 39 rushing yards on 12 carries, Miguel Bassotto had four rushes for 15 yards and Deshawn Frazier six rushes for seven.
East has a quick turnaround with a trip to North Lenoir (3-0 overall) slated Tuesday. The game was postponed due to Hurricane Dorian, rescheduled for the early part of what would have been the Mariners’ open week.
“I love that we’re about to play Tuesday,” Frazier said. “It makes practice more intense. We’ll get at it (Saturday) morning at 8 a.m.”
