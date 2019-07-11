MOREHEAD CITY — The Marlins came back from the Coastal Plain League All-Star break and kept the home fires burning with a 12-1 win over the Edenton Steamers.
Morehead City improved to 14-3 at Big Rock Stadium and moved to a league-best 23-9 overall. The squad is 3-2 in the second half of the season.
Edenton fell to 15-15 overall and 2-1 in the second half.
---------------------------
PELETIER — Brandon Clements has his season back on track, and now he will take on the biggest challenge of his career Saturday in the Solid Rock Carriers Crystal Coast 125 at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway.
Clements, 28, from Swansboro, had previously ruled out competing in the big race, but fresh off two consecutive wins, he opted to enter the event just this Tuesday afternoon.
Clements was the first driver to visit victory lane when Carteret County Speedway opened Sept. 6, 2015 in a Mini-Stock. Since then, he has become the gold standard at the track. In all, he has 19 career feature wins – 12 wins in a Mini-Stock and seven in a Late Model. Now, he’s hoping to be in contention for a win on Saturday night.
---------------------------
PELETIER — Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway will play host to the CARS Late Model Stock Tour on Saturday night, the headline race being the Solid Rock Carriers Crystal Coast 125.
So, what exactly is the CARS Tour?
Today, the CARS Tour is a home for teams owned by current and former NASCAR stars, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., David Gilliland and Kyle Busch. The series has become the premier short track racing series in the Eastern United States.
Prior to its current success, the tour previously existed in the 1990s and through the 2000s as the once popular Hooters Pro Cup Series, prior to the death of Hooters CEO Robert Brooks in 2006.
---------------------------
PELETIER — After a rough start to his 2019 season, CARS Tour competitor Layne Riggs sees Saturday night’s trip to the beaches of Carteret County as an opportunity to restore his confidence and return to victory lane in the Solid Rock Carriers Crystal Coast 125.
Riggs, 17, from Bahama, returns to Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway after a pair of fifth-place finishes in the CARS Tour and has plenty of reasons to be optimistic. After leading much of last year’s race at Carteret Count, he was involved in an incident on lap 102 and ultimately had to settle for a second-place finish.
That second-place finish is his worst career finish at Carteret County Speedway. In three starts, he has led 312 of 400 laps he’s completed and pocketed over $23,000 in first-place winnings.
---------------------------
(For complete stories of these briefs, see the newsstand and home delivery edition or the full online e-edition.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.