The Croatan wrestling team celebrates after winning another 2A east regional title and advancing to its third straight state duals final. (Contributed photo)

OCEAN — The Croatan wrestling team has methodically made its way to a third straight berth in the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 2A state duals final.

After topping West Davidson (14-6) in the first round Tuesday before having a much easier time of it in a 66-15 victory over Cummings (11-6), the Cougars held serve with victories Thursday, 33-30 over host Trinity (29-4) and 37-28 over Washington (36-10), the latter being for the regional championship.

Croatan (26-3) will now face unbeaten Fred T. Foard (46-0) for the 2A state championship. State duals finals for all four classifications will be today or Saturday in the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.

