Last week, I talked about some less common summer finfish visitors, such as the tripletail. This week, I will talk about jellyfish, which are invertebrates composed of a “bell,” a blob of jelly-like stuff, tentacles, a mouth and a few reproductive and other body parts, none of which are fins, thus not actually a fish.
The tentacles that we are familiar with often contains venomous nematocysts for stinging or sticky nematocysts to otherwise incapacitate its fish or crustacean prey. They move about by pulsating their “bell” but are mostly victims of water currents, although they can effectively move vertically in the water column in response to daylight and dark.
Some of the common jellyfish we see here in coastal North Carolina include the moon jellyfish, the cannonball or cabbage jellyfish and the sea nettle. I have in the past, while camping along the Chesapeake Bay, had some unfortunate interactions with the sea nettles. I also personally have seen some box jellies around Bogue Inlet Pier and in the Coast Guard channel at Emerald Isle. These are related to the lethal box jellies found in the Pacific around Australia, the Philippines and other warm climes there. Fortunately, the ones here are not lethal.
The moon jellies are plate- or Frisbee-shaped disks, often pinkish in color and have short minimally venomous tentacles. The cannonball jellies, which are abundant right now, have a thick muscular bell without tentacles but have eight arms that together form a mouth-like tube and are colored pink/maroon and brownish and often forage for sea turtles and spadefish. Both moons and cannonballs can reach a maximum diameter of about one foot.
This time of year, we also see other related critters, most notably the Portuguese Man of War with its gas-filled balloon providing mobility from the ocean winds and its long venomous tentacles which can reach many feet in length. Unlike true jellyfish, they are in the class of Hydrazoa, not Scyphoza, and are NOT made up of a single animal but are comprised of four animals synergistically making up a single organism, none of which can live independently from one another. Interestingly, their iconic-gas-filled balloon contains normal components of air, along with a significant amount of carbon monoxide, which they make internally. The balloon can be deflated, so they can sink and re-inflate.
Another Hydrazoa I have seen from time to time along the beaches of Bogue Banks is the blue button. These are diminutive animals usually measuring only an inch in diameter. They are strikingly bright blue in color and contain short tentacles. These are normally found in the area around the Gulf Stream and are likely blown in by coastal storms.
The ouch question is always, if you get stung, what do you do? First action is to try to wash off the tentacle with saltwater, not fresh drinking water which may stimulate more of the stingers to fire. A jellyfish sting is like a thousand tiny spears injecting venom. In the nematocysts are tiny spears which are fired out, injecting the venom. There are many home remedies, many of which don’t work. Irrigation or physical removal can work, but be careful to not press down on the tentacle since it will allow more nematocysts to fire. One thing that has proven effective is vinegar. Some people carry a household spray bottle filled with vinegar to spray on the tentacles which is thought to inactivate the nematocysts due to the acidic nature of vinegar. The other treatment is hot water which inactivates the toxins in the venom and also works when getting barbed by a stingray.
Interestingly, there are commercial products to aid in treatment. Sting-No-More contains vinegar to inhibit the nematocysts and urea to dissolve the sticky substances that help the tentacles to adhere, making it easier to wash away the remaining tentacles. There is also a lotion called Safe Sea that has been shown in tests to inhibit the stings. In addition, there is one that acts as a sunscreen and jellyfish repellant.
Fishing a bit bumpy
As far as fishing last week, it’s been a bit bumpy.
I measured nearly four inches of rain last week, and the early Sunday morning light show was blinding and thunder deafening. Oh, and I briefly lost power. The ocean has been rough and dirty, so the surf fishing was problematic.
Inside, the flounder, trout and drum bite continue to be hot. The trout are being found generally all over the place, from the New and Neuse rivers and in between. I have heard of good catches in Core Creek, the Haystacks, Hoop Pole Creek, North River, the middle marshes and the Swansboro marshes and docks along the Intracoastal Waterway. We are on course to having a great trout season this fall.
The flounder bite is as good as it has been in years. Why? I don’t know! But live finger mullet continues to haul up citation fish from the port, the Intracoastal, the marshes, nearshore reefs and rocks and even ocean fishing piers.
---------------------
Offshore? It’s been really bumpy, and the south-westerlies are predicted for days to come.
One thing I have noticed recently is that the green-tail shrimp are getting big and the finger mullet schools are coalescing into bigger and bigger schools.
Our first mullet blow is getting closer and closer, and by the way, we are losing about two minutes per day in daylight, and the fish know it.
---------------------
How about pier fishing?
Oceanana Pier reports Spanish and blues, keeper flounder, some trout and black drum.
At Bogue Inlet Pier over the weekend, there were several keeper flounder, a couple pushing four pounds. Again, live mullet and mud minnows were the best baits for keeper fish, and by the way, the fish were not caught near the beach but out past the cleaning table. There were also some blues measuring in the teens of inches last week and a 16-inch speck on a live mullet Monday. There were also sea mullet at night and Spanish early in the morning.
Seaview Pier reports croaker, sea mullet and black drum.
Surf City Pier reports a few flounder, and “that’s all folks!”
Jolly Roger Pier reports best fishing in the dark with some specks, croaker black drum and spots. During the day, there were some sheepshead, blues and Spanish.
---------------------
Finally, a Portuguese Man of War haiku: Purple jelly beans/Tentacles searching for fish/Ouch! I’m not prey.
Bogus notes
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.) Log onto my web site at www.ncoif.com. It’s repaired and up and running and better than ever.
2) “Ask Dr. Bogus” is on the radio every Monday at 7:30 a.m. WTKF 107.1 FM and 1240 AM. The show is also replayed on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Callers may reach me at 800-818-2255.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in Sea Dunes, just off Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” or call 252-354-4905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.