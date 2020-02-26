Baseball
MLB Spring Training: Braves at Orioles....................... (MLB) 1 p.m.
College: South Florida at Miami............................... (ACCN) 3 p.m.
Basketball
College women: Lehigh at Boston University............ (NESN) 6 p.m.
College men: St. John’s at Villanova....................... (FS1) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Georgia at South Carolina.............. (SECN) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Virginia at Virginia Tech..................... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Bradley at Illinois St. ........................ (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
College men: UCF at Connecticut............................ (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College men: Rutgers at Penn St. .............................. (BTN) 7 p.m.
NBA: Mavericks at Spurs..................................... (ESPN) 7:30 p.m.
College women: Kansas at Oklahoma....................... (FSCR) 8 p.m.
College men: Georgetown at Marquette................. (FS1) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Tennessee at Arkansas.................. (SECN) 8:30 p.m.
College men: LSU at Florida................................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: St. Joseph’s at St. Louis.................... (CBSSN) 9 p.m.
College men: Missouri at Vanderbilt....................... (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
College men: Maryland at Minnesota.......................... (BTN) 9 p.m.
College men: Notre Dame at Boston College............ (ACCN) 9 p.m.
NBA: Celtics at Jazz................................................ (ESPN) 10 p.m.
College men: Utah at Stanford.............................. (Pac12) 10 p.m.
College men: Boise St. at UNLV............................ (CBSSN) 11 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Sabres at Avalanche...................................... (NBCSN) 8 p.m.
NHL: Penguins at Kings.................................. (NBCSN) 10:30 p.m.
Soccer
UEFA CL: Leg 1 round of 16........................................ (TNT) 3 p.m.
(Real Madrid vs. Manchester City)
CONCACAF CL: Leg 2 round of 16 in Costa Rica.......... (FS2) 6 p.m.
(New York City FC vs. A.D. San Carlos)
CONCACAF CL: Leg 2 round of 16 in Montreal............. (FS2) 8 p.m.
(Montreal Impact vs. Saprissa)
CONCACAF CL: Leg 2 round of 16 in Mexico City....... (FS2) 10 p.m.
(Club América vs. Comunicaciones)
