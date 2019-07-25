OCEAN — Class may not be in session during the summer, but the county’s prep student-athletes are staying busy nonetheless.
Last week, the Croatan volleyball team traveled to the Campbell University Volleyball Camp for three days of skill development, scrimmage and college familiarization.
It was the program’s fifth straight year attending the camp, but the first under new head coach Lindsey Gurley. The 2007 Croatan graduate has been involved with the program since she began teaching at Broad Creek in 2012. She spent six years coaching the jayvee team and assisting head coach Erica Heimforth until this spring when Heimforth stepped down and opened the door to a new opportunity for Gurley.
“We had a meeting after Christmas, sometime around February,” Gurley said. “We were just chatting about life and general stuff, and she came right out and said she was stepping down. I did a double take because I was not expecting it.”
The news came as a surprise to Gurley who jumped at the chance to lead the program.
“I didn’t hesitate,” she said. “I love coaching, I love Croatan and volleyball has been a huge part of my life for such a long time.”
Gurley brought 23 girls with her to the camp at Campbell. She was no stranger to traveling with the team, but now the onus of paperwork minutia has fallen on her.
“After July 4 hits, everything comes crashing in on us,” she said. “The biggest change for me is that I’m handling the registration and stuff. I’ve always been involved in the past, but now I have to make sure I’ve got everything covered. I like to stay busy, though.”
The Cougars in attendance were a mix of returning varsity and jayvee players, as well as a few incoming freshmen looking to get a taste of high school competition.
“The girls from the previous season are always invited, and then there are usually incoming freshmen as well,” Gurley said. “We have to keep the new players to invite-only, just because you don’t want 12 outside hitters and then no middles when you go.”
At Campbell, Gurley split her girls into roughly three teams, able to compete in scrimmages as their own units.
“I love the way they do it,” she said. “When we get there on day one, they do a couple of skill sessions, but after that, it’s all drills and scrimmages.”
The three-day camp is a chance for players to develop skills while also getting a chance to see what life in college is like.
“We stay in the dorms, walk around the campus and eat in the cafeteria. It’s a great camp volleyball-wise, but it’s also great for them to see that next level. It’s a good experience on a college campus.”
The players in attendance get the added bonus of picking the brain of a Campbell volleyball player for an experienced viewpoint on the program.
“There’s also a Campbell player that sticks with us the entire time,” Gurley said. “They’re great for giving extra motivation and added perspective on how college programs run. Our girls will ask them questions about stuff like the recruiting process.”
The Cougars can also ask Gurley for a college ball perspective. The 2011 UNC-Wilmington alum played two years at Cape Fear Community College, where she helped the Sea Devils compile a combined 31-18 record. In her two seasons, Gurley tallied 155 kills, 34 serving aces, 277 digs and nine block assists.
Gurley’s ascension to head volleyball coach is no surprise considering she has already helmed the school’s softball program for four years. She was in Greensboro last week, attending a coach’s clinic in Greensboro where she attended sessions for both volleyball and softball.
There are other Croatan coaches that lead multiple programs – such as Paul Slater for the boys and girls soccer teams, Jim Sheehan for the boys and girls tennis, Fred Meadows for the boys and girls golf team teams and Andy Bulford and Rico Quispe for winter and spring track and field – but Gurley is just one of two Croatan coaches to lead two different sports.
The other is her brother, Andrew Gurley, a 2003 graduate from Croatan. Andrew Gurley is the school’s head football and head girls basketball coach.
“His classroom is right down the hall from me, and we get to eat lunch together,” Gurley said. “We get to bounce ideas off of each other. For as long as I can remember, since he’s been teaching and coaching, we always find each other calling the other to talk about games. Now it’s something we can talk about over lunch or during a planning period. We know we’ll always be honest with each other. It’s nice to have that support system, and it just happens to be my brother. It’s not just a close friend. It’s a family member.”
Both Gurleys were at the school Monday when the final NCHSAA summer dead period lifted, allowing workouts and training sessions or camps to occur in the gym. The volleyball team’s first open gym workout was Monday, followed by a session of scrimmages Wednesday involving other area schools. Tryouts will follow and the first official practice of the season will be Thursday, Aug. 1.
The Cougars will look to build on last season’s strong 13-4 finish in a season shortened by the impact of Hurricane Florence. Croatan also won the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with a 7-0 record.
