Basketball
College men: Penn St. at Purdue........................... (BTN) 6:30 p.m.
NBA: Clippers at 76ers................................................ (TNT) 7 p.m.
College men: Kentucky at Vanderbilt........................ (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College men: N.C. State at Syracuse....................... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Mississippi St. at Mississippi............. (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College men: Rhode Island at Dayton................ (CBSSN) 7:30 p.m.
College men: UNC-Chapel Hill at Wake Forest.......... (ACCN) 8 p.m.
College men: Nebraska at Maryland...................... (BTN) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Michigan St. at Illinois......................... (ESPN) 9 p.m.
College men: Notre Dame at Virginia...................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: Oklahoma St. at Kansas St. .............. (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
College men: Missouri at LSU................................... (SECN) 9 p.m.
NBA: Celtics at Rockets......................................... (TNT) 9:30 p.m.
College men: Utah St. at Colorado St. ............... (CBSSN) 9:30 p.m.
College men: New Mexico at San Diego St. .......... (ESPN2) 11 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Flyers at Islanders.............................................. (NHL) 7 p.m.
NHL: Hurricanes at Stars.......................................... (FSCR) 8 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
