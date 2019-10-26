RICHLANDS — Croatan crashed the homecoming celebration Friday at Richlands with a 28-21 victory over the Wildcats.
The home team created a stunning atmosphere with a robust crowd and smoke bombs in school colors painting the air over the field. When the figurative smoke cleared, however, Croatan (7-2 overall) had improved to 4-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference and handed Richlands (5-4) its first league loss.
The two teams are now tied at 4-1 in the league, but the Wildcats have yet to play conference frontrunner Southwest Onslow (5-0), which defeated the Cougars 28-6 on Sept. 20.
The Cougars appear bound to match the program’s 2015 finish, in which they went 9-2 in the regular season and tied for the 2A East Central Conference championship.
Croatan’s final two games are against Pender (1-7 overall) and East Carteret (2-7). Wins there and a Richlands loss to Southwest Onslow this coming Friday would leave the Cougars in second place.
It would also give the program a 9-2 record and its second-ever home playoff game. It earned its first one last season, where it defeated Currituck County 24-21 to reach the second round of the playoffs for the second time ever in Andrew Gurley’s first season as Croatan head coach. He served as an assistant coach under David Perry for 11 years.
“We’re just taking it week by week,” Gurley said. “I’m proud of these kids. I’m addicted to this team. This team is all in. Every one of the kids have an ‘all in’ chip that we gave them at the beginning of the year. Before each game, when we’re on the bus, they put their chips in the bucket to show us they’re all in.”
Croatan gave itself a two-score cushion over the Wildcats with a 3-yard run from Colton Sullivan in the second quarter. The lead forced the Wildcats to play catch-up for the rest of the game, with the Cougars answering every attempt to close the gap, right up until Richlands scored the game’s final touchdown with four minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
“It’s a great road win, especially after playing three straight at home,” Gurley said. “This was a playoffs atmosphere too. Richlands battled until the end, but that’s what you want. That’s what will make you better.”
The Cougars stuck to their tried-and-true method of ground and pound, churning out 257 yards on the ground while limiting the Wildcats to 220 yards total. Of the 52 plays Croatan ran, a whopping 50 were runs. The offensive unit has only attempted 13 passes over the last five games.
“That’s our style of football. It’s what we preach every day,” Gurley said. “We want to win time of possession, and we want to grind it out. We want fans in the stands to be bored out of their minds. That’s our style.”
Croatan’s plan to own time of possession didn’t pan out in the first quarter, with drives of eight plays and four both resulting in punts. The first touchdown of the night actually came on the shortest drive, capped by a 6-yard TD run from J.J. Pritchett. The drive was set up by a forced fumble from Dakota Grey and a recovery from Cameron Barnett.
The Cougars’ second touchdown capped an 11-play, 73-yard drive that got help from three Richlands penalties for 34 yards. Four runners got in on the action, but Sullivan carried the load with 26 of his game-high 178 rushing yards. He finished the drive off with a 3-yard run behind lead blockers Matthew Felipe and Cameron Boone.
The Cougars earned four first downs on the scoring drive, enjoying a consistent push from the offensive line that prompted the Richlands coaching staff to protest intermittently throughout the game what they felt was inadequacy by its own defensive line. The News-Times was unable to access Wildcats coach Gene Boley for comment after the game.
“Our offensive line has really flipped the script over the last four or five weeks,” Gurley said. “They’ve really figured it out. I think they were light-footed in the beginning because the offense was new, but now they’re not having to think about what’s next. They’re a close-knit group too. They call themselves the ‘pancake platoon.’ They’re looking for those pancake blocks, and it’s got them playing hard.”
The Cougars have rushed for 2,150 yards over nine games. Sullivan leads the way with 808 yards. Richlands also came into the game with a reputation for running the ball well. Dejour Brown was the ball carrier to stop, and the Cougars did just that, holding him to zero yards on four carries in the first half and 64 total on eight carries.
“We wanted to cut the head off the snake, that was our game plan,” Gurley said. “He’s their most dangerous runner, although the quarterback had some great runs tonight. Our defense stepped up tonight. They run a good offense, and one similar to ours, but we got more stops than they did. We really forced field position too.”
The Wildcats started their first two drives deep in their own territory, with neither one eclipsing the 20-yard line. Their third drive began on the 38 but fizzled out at the 44. Finally, on the fourth possession of the night, Richlands marched 65 yards on nine plays capped by a 1-yard run from Brown.
The turning point on the drive was a 14-yard screen pass from quarterback Caleb Blankenship to A.J. Riley. Blankenship, who also hit Riley on a 4-yard pass later in the drive, finished the night 4-of-6 for 26 yards.
The Wildcats received the opening kickoff in the second half but fumbled possession away on the first play with Andrew Mendolia scooping up the loose ball. Three plays later, Sullivan made it a 21-7 game with a 3-yard run, his 13th touchdown of the season.
The Cougars looked to put a stake in the contest with an onside kick attempt, but Richlands corralled the ball and took advantage of a short 56-yard distance to the goal line with a nine-play drive ending in a 25-yard run from Brown.
Croatan needed an answer for the score, and Sullivan delivered it emphatically, rushing six times for 68 yards on a drive that went for 75. The junior ran three straight times for 15-yard gains and ripped off a 17-yarder on second-and-15 at the 20-yard line after a disappointing holding call backed up the offense. Quarterback Dustin Hayden finished the drive with a 1-yard dive onto pay dirt.
Richlands only had time left for two possessions, the first of which was squandered after a 5-yard penalty and a stifling 11-yard sack from Croatan’s Connor McLeod.
The later, after a Croatan punt that pinned the Wildcats on their own 31-yard line, Richlands put together its last scoring drive. After three plays for a net 3 yards, Blankenship rushed for 23 yards and Brown for 39 to score. Blankenship rushed 19 times for a team-high 155 yards in the game.
Richlands’ score came with four minutes on the clock, meaning Croatan needed just one new set of downs to wind the clock down and deny the home team one more offensive opportunity. The Wildcats called their final two timeouts following Croatan runs of minus-3 and 2 yards. Sullivan nearly moved the sticks with a 7-yard gain on third-and-11 before but Gurley rolled the dice and called for a handoff to Alex Barnes for a 10-yard gain to seal the deal. Barnes had 38 yards on eight carries in the game.
