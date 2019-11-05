BEAUFORT — The 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference clash between Croatan and East Carteret is finally on the county’s doorstep.
The Mariners (3-7 overall) will host the Cougars (8-2) in Beaufort Friday for both teams’ final regular season game. It will be the final county matchup of the year and a chance for Croatan to nab the coveted “county crown” after already defeating West Carteret 26-20 on Oct. 4.
Dubbed the “Blizzard Bowl,” winners of the contest will be treated afterward to ice cream, courtesy of Dairy Queen in Morehead City.
-------------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret will host Swansboro on Friday in the regular season finale for both teams.
Both teams come into the contest 1-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference, with the Pirates (6-4 overall) a cut above the Patriots (3-7) in terms of overall record.
West is coming off a 48-7 loss to Northside-Jacksonville last week, while Swansboro comes in after a 45-6 loss to Havelock.
The 3A Coastal has been unkind to both programs this season, with the Patriots getting outscored 167-41 by league opponents and the Pirates 140-71. Both teams’ only win came against White Oak, with West winning 17-14 on Oct. 25 and Swansboro rolling 44-0 on Oct. 11.
-------------------------
PINETOWN — East Carteret’s Emy Cloutier wasn’t able to complete the four-year sweep Saturday at the cross country 1A east regional.
The senior grabbed the runner-up spot in 20 minutes, 50 seconds at Pinetown. She became the first Mariner to win a regional as a freshman and repeated as champion during the next two seasons.
-------------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. High School Athletic Association released its boys soccer playoffs brackets Monday with unfavorable results for all three county teams.
Croatan (13-5-2 overall) and East Carteret (5-11) are both slated to hit the road, while West Carteret (10-11) missed the postseason altogether.
-------------------------
(For complete stories of these briefs, see the newsstand and home delivery edition or the full online e-edition.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.