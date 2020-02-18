Basketball
College men: St. Francis, N.Y. at LIU....................... (ESPNU) 5 p.m.
College men: Illinois at Penn St. ........................... (FS1) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Davidson at St. Joseph’s.............. (CBSSN) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Purdue at Wisconsin........................... (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College men: Oklahoma St. at West Virginia........... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Arkansas at Florida........................... (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College men: Creighton at Marquette.................... (FS1) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Dayton at VCU............................. (CBSSN) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Mississippi at Missouri................... (SECN) 8;30 p.m.
College men: Kentucky at LSU.................................. (ESPN) 9 p.m.
College men: Baylor at Oklahoma.......................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: Nevada at New Mexico...................... (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
College men: Colorado St. at UNLV.................. (CBSSN) 10:30 p.m.
Biathlon
IBU World Biathlon Championships....................... (OLY) 8:15 a.m.
(Women’s Individual)
Hockey
NHL: Maple Leafs at Penguins............................... (NBCSN) 7 p.m.
NHL: Hurricanes at Predators.............................. (FSCR) 7:30 p.m.
Soccer
UEFA CL: Leg 1 round of 16........................................ (TNT) 3 p.m.
(Atlético Madrid vs. Liverpool)
CONCACAF CL: Leg 1 round of 16 in Jamaica.............. (FS2) 8 p.m.
(Portmore United vs. Cruz Azul)
CONCACAF CL: Leg 1 round of 16 in Mexico.............. (FS2) 10 p.m.
(León vs. Los Angeles FC)
Softball
College women: USA National Team at Arizona....... (Pac12) 9 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.