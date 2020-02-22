Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying in Las Vegas............ (FS1) 1 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy qualifying in Las Vegas... (FS1) 2:30 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay in Las Vegas............................. (FS1) 3:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series in Las Vegas............................ (FS1) 4 p.m.
Baseball
MLB Spring Training: Rays at Red Sox...................... (NESN) 1 p.m.
Basketball
College women: Navy at Army.............................. (CBSSN) 11 a.m.
College men: Marquette at Providence....................... (WFXI) Noon
College men: Tennessee at Auburn........................... (WNCT) Noon
College men: Kansas at Baylor................................... (ESPN) Noon
College men: Virginia at Pittsburgh........................... (ESPN2) Noon
College men: Tulane at UCF..................................... (ESPNU) Noon
College men: Missouri at Arkansas........................... (SECN) 1 p.m.
College men: Bradley at Southern Illinois.......... (CBSSN) 1:30 p.m.
College men: Texas at Kansas St. ........................... (WNCT) 2 p.m.
College men: Michigan at Purdue............................ (ESPN) 2 p.m.
College men: Houston at Memphis......................... (ESPN2) 2 p.m.
College men: West Virginia at TCU.......................... (ESPNU) 2 p.m.
College women: Ohio St. at Rutgers............................ (BTN) 2 p.m.
College men: Villanova at Xavier.......................... (WFXI) 2:30 p.m.
College men: Loyola Chicago at Missouri St. ..... (CBSSN) 3:30 p.m.
College men: Mississippi St. at Texas A&M.......... (SECN) 3:30 p.m.
College men: UCLA at Colorado............................... (WNCT) 4 p.m.
College men: UNC-Chapel Hill at Louisville................ (ESPN) 4 p.m.
College men: Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. .............. (ESPN2) 4 p.m.
College men: Georgia Tech at Syracuse.................... (FSCR) 4 p.m.
College men: Florida St. at UNC-Chapel Hill.............. (ACCN) 4 p.m.
College men: St. Joseph’s at George Mason...... (NBCSN) 4:30 p.m.
College men: Rhode Island at Davidson............ (CBSSN) 5:30 p.m.
College men: Florida at Kentucky............................. (ESPN) 6 p.m.
College men: LSU at South Carolina....................... (ESPN2) 6 p.m.
College men: Texas Tech at Iowa St. ...................... (ESPNU) 6 p.m.
College men: Georgia at Vanderbilt.......................... (SECN) 6 p.m.
College men: Clemson at Boston College................. (ACCN) 6 p.m.
College men: Richmond at St. Bonaventure...... (NBCSN) 6:30 p.m.
College men: UNLV at San Diego St. ................. (CBSSN) 7:30 p.m.
College men: Virginia Tech at Duke........................ (ESPN2) 8 p.m.
College men: Oregon St. at Arizona St. .................. (ESPNU) 8 p.m.
College men: Clemson at Boston College................. (ACCN) 8 p.m.
NBA: 76ers at Bucks........................................... (WCTI) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Oregon at Arizona............................... (ESPN) 9 p.m.
College men: Georgetown at DePaul........................... (FS1) 9 p.m.
College men: Gonzaga at BYU.............................. (ESPN2) 10 p.m.
College men: Fresno St. at Nevada....................... (ESPNU) 10 p.m.
Football
Australian: Gold Coast vs. Geelong........................ (FS2) 3:30 a.m.
XFL: Houston at Tampa Bay...................................... (WCTI) 2 p.m.
XFL: Dallas at Seattle............................................... (WFXI) 5 p.m.
Golf
PGA: WGC Mexico Championship 3rd round................ (GOLF) Noon
PGA: WGC Mexico Championship 3rd round.......... (WITN) 2:30 p.m.
PGA: Puerto Rico Open 3rd round......................... (GOLF) 2:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Jets at Flyers..................................................... (NHL) 1 p.m.
NHL: Hurricanes at Maple Leafs.......................... (FSCR) 6:30 p.m.
NHL: Sharks at Rangers............................................. (NHL) 7 p.m.
Lacrosse
College men: Yale at Penn St. ...................................... (BTN) Noon
College men: Virginia at Princeton............................. (ACCN) Noon
College men: Furman at Utah................................. (Pac12) 2 p.m.
Soccer
PLS: Chelsea vs. Tottenham............................. (NBCSN) 7:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Werder Bremen vs. Bor. Dortmund...... (FS1) 9:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bor. Monchen. vs. Hoffenheim............ (FS2) 9:30 a.m.
PLS: Teams Sheffield United vs. Brighton.......... (NBCSN) 9:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Leipzig........................... (FS2) 12:20 p.m.
PLS: Leicester City vs. Manchester City.............. (WITN) 12:30 p.m.
Liga MX: Cruz Azul vs. Tigres................................... (UNI) 7:55 p.m.
Liga MX: Monterrey vs. Club América..................... (FS2) 9:55 p.m.
Supercross
AMA Monster Energy in Arlington...................... (NBCSN) 8:30 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
