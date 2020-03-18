MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret has begun the softball season in fine fashion, going 4-0 and outscoring its four opponents 35-10.
After defeating East Carteret (2-2) in the season opener, the Patriots swept Dixon (0-4) by 5-1 and 17-2 scores and then fought off Pamlico (1-3) in a 5-3 outcome.
Mackenzie Collins and Hannah Moseley each went 2-for-4 with a run versus Pamlico. Kiersten Newton, Elizabeth Greeson and Anna Keith Sullivan each tallied a hit and a RBI with Sullivan’s hit coming on a double.
Collins struck out seven and walked two while giving up one run on four hits in three innings. Freshman Abree Young struck out five and walked one in four innings while surrendering two runs on five hits.
In the dominating five-inning, mercy-rule 17-2 win over Dixon, West registered 14 hits.
Sullivan went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs. Greeson had a double, two RBI and a run.
Newton, Young and Moseley each posted two hits with Newton hitting a double, putting up three RBIs and a run and Young and Moseley delivered two RBIs and two runs apiece. Mollie Gould had a hit, two RBIs and a run.
Collins pitched two scoreless innings, and Young gave up two unearned runs in three innings.
Mackenzie Burroughs and Collins each had two hits in the 5-1 triumph over Dixon. Sullivan and Greeson each knocked a double.
Collins struck out eight and walked two in four innings while giving up just one hit. Young struck out three, walked one and gave up one unearned run on three hits in three innings.
West’s next game is tentatively scheduled after April 6 when the N.C. High School Athletic Association is set to lift the suspension of spring games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
W. Carteret..100 003 1 - 5 7 3
Pamlico……011 001 0 - 3 10 3
WP – Collins
LP – Potter
W. Carteret leading hitters: Collins 2-4, run;Moseley 2-4, run;Newton 1-2, RBI, run;Greeson 1-3, RBI;Sullivan 1-4 (2B), RBI;
Pamlico leading hitters: Whorton 3-4, RBI, run; Russell 2-5, run; Lugo 1-3; Brooks 1-4, run; Sawyer 1-4; Webb 1-4; Goswick 1-4.
------------------
Team R H E
W. Carteret..509 03x x - 17 14 2
Dixon...……000 00x x - 2 3 4
WP – Collins
LP – Dugger
W. Carteret leading hitters: Sullivan 4-4 (2B), 2 RBI, 3 runs;Greeson 1-1 (2B), 2 RBI, run;Newton 2-4 (2B), 3 RBI, run;Young 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs;Moseley 2-5 (2B), 2 RBI, 2 runs;Gould 1-3, 2 RBI, run;Collins 1-3, RBI, 3 runs;Burroughs 1-4, 2 runs.
Dixon leading hitters: Jeffers 1-3, run; Hayes 1-1, RBI; Patane 1-3.
------------------
Team R H E
Dixon...……001 000 0 - 1 6 2
W. Carteret..410 000 0 - 5 9 2
WP – Collins
LP – Edens
Dixon leading hitters: Jeffers 1-2 (2B), RBI; Wool 1-3; Patane 1-3, run; Balog 1-3; Dugger 1-3; Cassidy 1-4.
W. Carteret leading hitters: Burroughs 2-3, RBI, run;Collins 2-4, run;Young 1-2, run;Moseley 1-2, run;Newton 1-3;Sullivan 1-3 (2B), RBI;Greeson 1-4 (2B), run.
