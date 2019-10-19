HOLLY RIDGE — The East Carteret football team fell to Dixon 54-13 on the road Friday.
The loss moved the Mariners (2-6 overall) to 2-2 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. Dixon improved to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in league play with the win.
Southwest Onslow leads the Coastal 8 with a 4-0 record, followed by Richlands (4-0) in second and Croatan (3-1) in third.
According to a Jacksonville Daily-News report, East sacked Dixon quarterback Corey Motes seven times in the game but couldn’t last against a pass-happy attack that churned out 462 total yards, including 196 on the ground. Dixon led 34-13 at halftime and outscored the visitors 13-0 in the second half.
The only Mariners touchdown mentioned in the report was Qualik Nolon’s 77-yard kickoff return to pay dirt to tie the game 7-7 in the first quarter.
Motes threw for 266 yards and five touchdowns, while Dixon running back Bryce Napier rushed for a 66-yard score. Napier finished with 106 rushing yards and a touchdown reception.
The Bulldogs’ special teams also blocked and returned a punt for a score. The defense forced three turnovers.
There were no additional statistics available from the game.
East will host Southwest Onslow (6-2 overall) on Friday.
Dixon will be at Pender (1-7) this week.
