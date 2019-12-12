MOREHEAD CITY — High school state championship games are hard to predict, and that certainly played out this week.
The nine members took their best guesses at the eight state finals, and three of the matchups created 5-4 splits.
Brian North (WCTI-12), Billy Weaver (WITN-7), Dennis Thomason (News-Times), Zack Nally (News-Times) and Brian Barnes (CarolinaGridiron.com) go with Southern Nash, while Brian Bailey (WNCT-9), J.J. Smith (News-Times), Deana King (NCPreps.com) and Tim Hower (CarolinaPreps.com) select Charlotte Catholic in the 3A state final.
North, Weaver, Thomason, Nally and Hower take Cardinal Gibbons, while Bailey, Smith, King and Barnes pick East Forsyth in the 4A state final.
North, King, Thomason, Hower and Barnes like Vance, while Bailey, Weaver, Smith and Nally grab Leesville Road in the 4AA state final.
Three panelists went with Lee County over Weddington in the 3AA state final, including North, Bailey and Weaver.
One panelist broke from the pack in three games apiece, and King was involved in two of them. She goes with East Surry over Tarboro in the 1AA state final and Northeastern over Reidsville in the 2A state final. North is the only one to take Salisbury over Shelby in the 2AA state final.
The entire panel takes Robbinsville over Northampton in the 1A state final.
Four NFL games round out this week’s docket.
The entire panel takes Philadelphia over Washington.
Thomason and King are in the minority by liking the L.A. Chargers over Minnesota.
Weaver, Thomason and Hower pick Pittsburgh over Buffalo.
The Tennessee and Houston matchup is a 5-4 split with Bailey, Smith, Thomason, King and Barnes liking Tennessee, while North, Weaver, Nally and Hower take Houston.
Carteret Publishing earned a big win last week in the team standings with a 21-15 record. The TV sports anchors were the runner-up at 17-19, while the online editors posted one of the worst records in the 11-year history of the panel with a 13-23 mark.
Smith and Nally were the only panelists to capture more than six wins at 8-4 apiece. Barnes, North and Weaver each went 6-6, Thomason and Bailey went 5-7 apiece, Hower went 4-8 and King went 3-9.
Upset picks paid off for the most part.
Barnes was the only panelist to rightly pick Northampton over North Edgecombe, and Smith was the only one to correctly choose Northeastern over Clinton.
Weaver and Barnes wisely took Leesville Road over Wake Forest and Smith and Nally rightly took Kansas City over New England.
North, Smith and Nally proved true by going with Salisbury over Randleman and Weaver, Nally and Hower accurately picked San Francisco over New Orleans.
The entire panel correctly chose Tarboro over Holmes and Appalachian State over Louisiana.
Bailey and Hower were the only two to miss on Lee County’s win over New Hanover.
Three games were 5-4 splits.
North, Bailey, Thomason, Nally and Hower rightly predicted Cardinal Gibbons’ win over Scotland. North, Bailey, Weaver and Smith pulled the right lever by taking Southern Nash over Eastern Alamance. Bailey, Smith, Thomason, Nally and Barnes wisely took Atlanta over Carolina.
Carteret Publishing pushed a two-game lead in the overall team standings to a nine-game advantage, thanks to a 393-177 record. The online editors dropped back to 382-188 and the TV sports anchors are 372-198.
The top two stayed the same and by the same margin in the overall individual standings with Thomason at 136-54 and Bailey at 133-57. Smith and Nally moved from a tie for sixth into a tie for third with Hower. Each of the three panelists sports a 129-61 mark. Barnes dropped from fifth to sixth at 128-62. and King dropped from fourth to seventh at 125-65. North is 124-66 and Weaver 117-73.
