ROCKY POINT — The East Carteret wrestling team reached a highwater mark Tuesday with a pair of dual wins over Lejeune 48-13 and host Heide Trask 42-30.
With the two victories, the Mariners pinned down a school record for dual wins in a season at 21. They also evened their overall mark at 21-21. East improved as well to 3-4 in 1A/2A Coastal 8 action, and more importantly, has beaten the other two 1A teams in the conference, Lejeune and Pender, securing a dual team state playoff spot.
The triumph over Lejeune on Tuesday was an easy one with six victories coming by pins and three other matches being double forfeits. In head-to-head matches, East emerged with a 3-2 advantage.
In the win over Pender, the Mariners had a better spread in wrestled matches with a 5-2 mark. In forfeited matches, East held a 3-2 advantage.
The 1A dual team state playoffs will begin Tuesday with seeding matchups released Monday. East will be granted a bye in the first round and host its second-round match Wednesday against the winner of the Yadkin Valley Conference No. 2 seed and a wild-card team.
Here are results of the regular season finale matches at Heide Trask:
East 48, Lejeune 13
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Ronan Carletta (EC) win by forfeit.
126 – Shane Hatfield (EC) win by forfeit.
132 – James Lawrence (EC) win by forfeit.
138 – Jacob Livesay (L) maj. dec. Josiah Hynes, 13-5.
145 – Jaylen Jackson (L) dec. Steve Gill, 5-2.
152 – Double forfeit.
160 – Jathan Parker (EC) pin Jonathan Wyble, 2:42.
170 – Ethan Skillings (L) win by forfeit.
182 – Jack McMahon (EC) pin Kieran Lavato, 3:05.
195: Avery Cox (EC) win by forfeit.
220 – John Priddy (EC) win by forfeit.
285 – Ezekiel Jayne (EC) pin Garrett Vega, 1:47.
----------------
East 42, Trask 30
106 – Bernardino Garcia Salazar (HT) win by forfeit.
113 – Cristian Botello (HT) win by forfeit.
120 – Ronan Carletta (EC) dec. Eric Sanchez Aparico, 6-0.
126 – Shane Hatfield (EC) tech fall Tyler Still, 15-0 at 5:48.
132 – Rogan Heath (HT) pin James Lawrence, 2:35)
138 – Josiah Hynes (EC) maj. dec. Christian Still, 12-3.
145 – David Perez (HT) pin Steve Gill, 3:24.
152 – Kaven Garcia Cruz (HT) win by forfeit.
160 – Jathan Parker (EC) pin Juan Carlos Hernandez.
170 – Double forfeit.
182 – Jack McMahon (EC) win by forfeit.
195 – Preston Styron (EC) win by forfeit.
220 – John Priddy (EC) win by forfeit.
285 – Ezekiel Jayne (EC) pin Jeffrey Miles, 2:26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.