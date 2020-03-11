MOREHEAD CITY — After missing 2019, the 12th annual Run Crystal Coast Half Marathon set off along the Morehead City waterfront Saturday with 375 finishers toeing the line.
The event, which featured a half marathon, 10K and 5K, began at the base of the Bask Hotel, pulled in 163 finishers for the half marathon, 122 for the 10K and 90 for the 5K.
The race is owned and operated by Junction 311 Endurance Sports in High Point. The business runs several races in the Triad area but branched out to the Crystal Coast in 2015 when it purchased the formerly titled Crystal Coast Half Marathon from Butch Robertson.
The half marathon course was an out-and-back across the Atlantic Beach high-rise bridge to the edge of Fort Macon State Park. The 10K course also utilized the high-rise bridge, with runners turning back at the end of the Atlantic Beach causeway, while the 5K course was contained to downtown.
David Lahm, 23, of Raleigh was the top runner in the half marathon with a scorching time of 1 hour, 23.29 minutes, five full minutes faster than the next finisher. Amanda McEnroe, 38, of Glen Allen, Va., won the female division and placed second overall with a 1:28:29.5 clocking.
In the 10K, Dillon Britt, 23, of Pendleton beat everyone out by more than five minutes with a 39:34.7 clocking. The top female finisher was Renee Ried, 19, of Newell, Iowa, with a time of 47:35.8 that placed eighth overall.
Malik Barber, 19, of Bayboro captured the top spot in the 5K with a time of 21:36. Candice Whitehurst, 44, of Raleigh placed fourth overall clocked the top female of 22:13.
Here are results of the race:
2020 Run Crystal Coast Half Marathon
Half Marathon
Female
Overall: 1, Amanda McEnroe, 1:28:33.7; 2, Kristin Herring, 1:29:13.6; 3, Heidi Tucker, 1:32:08.5.
19-and-under: 1, Olivia Lowe, 2:00:25.3.
20-24: 1, Laurel Goodpasture, 1:42:55.2; 2, Helen Webster, 1:54:38.8; 3, Mary Lilliston, 1:55:26.4.
25-29: 1, Rachel McIntyre, 1:45:40.6; 2, Audrey White, 1:56:48.1; 3, Ashley Bayse, 1:59:14.4.
30-34: 1, Abby Kelly, 1:51:58.3; 2, Jennifer Disney, 1:59:14.7; 3, Jessica Carter, 2:06:14.9.
35-39: 1, Amanda McEnroe, 1:38:33.7; 2, Janel Hunter, 1:42:38.2; 3, Kristin Gabor, 1:44:24.
40-44: 1, Kristin Herring, 1:29:13.6; 2, Heidi Tucker, 1:32:08.5; 3, Kasey Joiner, 1:46:07.9.
45-49: 1, Zoila Lambert, 2:14:23.5; 2, Ellen Szypula, 2:14:57.7; 3, Jen Picha, 2:19:17.9.
50-54: 1, Debbie Goodpasture, 1:42:10.2; 2, Amy McMann, 1:44:32.1; 3, Emily Carter, 2:07:51.5.
55-59: 1, Virginia Knowlton Marcus, 2:19:17.5; 2, Marie Struble, 3:06:08.3; 3, Marion Mont, 3:25:46.5.
60-64: 1, Kathy Marcheselli, 2:14:50.3; 2, Mary Kelly, 2:19:49.6; 3, Christina DeArmond, 2:41:02.2.
65-69: 1, Cathy rose, 2:29:48.7.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, David Lahm, 1:23:32; 2, Jess Joiner, 1:28:35.5; 3, Jeb Kelly, 1:32:17.8
19-and-under: 1, Joel Cleary, 1:41:45.9; 2, Anthony Barrrera, 2:03:36.3.
20-24: 1, David Lahm, 1:23:32; 2, Michael Ryan, 1:54:25.3; 3, Oscar Tovar, 1:54:38.3.
25-29: 1, Taylor Dagostino, 1:41:42.8; 2, Wesley Schmidt, 1:45:08; 3, Vincent Burgess, 1:45:38.2.
30-34: 1, Jeb Kelly, 1:32:17.8; 2, Nathan Farmer, 1:34:55.5; 3, Kyle Shepard, 1:45:29.1.
35-39: 1, Jess Joiner, 1:28:35.5; 2, Will Stimeling, 1:45:57.6; 3, Jason Bolchalk, 1:49:33.6.
40-44: 1, John Tyler, 1:36:17.9; 2, Brad Bell, 1:40:05.5; 3, Brent Wheelwright, 1:58:19.
45-49: 1, Willie Padilla, 1:54:42.1; 2, Clark Jenkins, 1:58:09.9; 3, Eric Dougherty, 2:12:09.5.
50-54: 1, Rob Gaus, 1:37:07; 2, William Carey, 1:38:03; 3, Jeff Dodrill, 1:42:25.3.
55-59: 1, Gary McNeely, 1:51:27.2; 2, Bob Ruffin, 2:02:12.3; 3, Jay McKay, 2:23:34.1.
60-64: 1, Stephen Skegg, 1:54:28.7; 2, Gary Taylor, 1:57:05.5; 3, Craig Gilbert, 2:04:50.1.
65-69: 1, Larry McPherson, 2:15:40.3; 2, Jim Los, 2:19:03.3.
70-and-over: None.
10K
Female
Overall: 1, Renee Ried, 47:35.8; 2, Janet Earp, 52:26.1; 3, Lillian Pruden, 52:32.6.
19-and-under: 1, Renee Ried, 47:35.8; 2, Raynor Dail, 57:08; 3, Kate Ward, 1:01:47.1.
20-29: 1, Erika Silva, 54:35.8; 2, Deishali DeWitt, 55:18.1; 3, Megan Sherer, 56:51.7.
30-39: 1, Sharla Chamblee, 53:02.9; 2, Beth Brown, 53:05.3; 3, Jessica Coulston, 53:38.
40-49: 1, Janet Earp, 52:26.1; 2, Kendra Rose, 55:57.5; 3, Missy Jefferys, 56:20.7.
50-59: 1, Lillian Pruden, 52:32.6; 2, Debbie Abalos, 57:13.1; 3, Jean Moore, 57:23.3.
60-69: 1, Dorothy Wright, 1:02:44.4; 2, Martha Betz, 1:04:19.1; 3, June Michel, 1:08:00.9.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Dillon Britt, 39:34.7; 2, Christopher Hunter, 44:59.1; 3, Richard Castle, 45:47.2.
19-and-under: 1, Wesley Castle, 51:28.6; 2, A.J. Gunter, 56:09; 3, Graham Johnson, 1:02:46.7.
20-29: 1, Dillon Britt, 39:34.7; 2, Matt Weaver, 48:20.7; 3, Charlie Sirias, 49:25.
30-39: 1, Christopher Hunter, 44:59.1; 2, Daniel Zapf, 46:11.1; 3, Lee Bailey, 47:11.2.
40-49: 1, Richard Castle, 45:47.2; 2, Chuck Kane, 47:29.6; 2, Ryan Craig, 51:43.5; 3, Rob Walker, 1:00:29.3.
50-59: 1, James Crouch, 49:53.5; 2, Dan Abraham, 58:13; 3, Ricky Portela, 1:00:54.8.
60-69: 1, Barry Vlassis, 1:01:23.2; 2, Gary Davis, 1:01:42.3; 3, William Simerson, 1:20:07.6.
70-and-over: 1, Richard Beltz, 1:18:06.3.
5K
Female
Overall: 1, Candice Whitehurst, 22:14; 2, Julie Barker, 23:34; 3, Nicole Lindholm, 27:12.7.
19-and-under: 1, P. Kinsley, 34:35.8; 2, J. Jade, 35:31.4; 3, Samantha Guthrie, 44:34.4.
20-29: 1, Rachel Hyden, 27:37.4; 2, Hannah Gilbert, 28:55.4; 3, Hanyu Wang, 30:38.7.
30-39: 1, Julie Barker, 23:34; 2, Nicole Lindholm, 27:12.7; 3, Courtney Lara, 27:53.4.
40-49: 1, Candice Whitehurst, 22:14; 2, Melissa Brooks, 27:39.4; 3, Tracy Lawrence, 33:55.7.
50-59: 1, Michele Clouse, 30:33.1; 2, Elizabeth Henderson, 30:43.1; 3, Evelyn Register, 30:46.3.
60-69: 1, Jane Perry, 30:06.2; 2, Catherine Stevens-Everhart, 39:52.8; 3, Kathy Hepp, 43:53.8.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Malik Barber, 21:37.1; 2, Cam Whitehurst, 22:07.2; 3, Grady Stallings, 22:07.8.
19-and-under: 1, Malik Barber, 21:37.1; 2, Cam Whitehurst, 22:07.2; 3, Grady Stallings, 22:07.8.
20-29: 1, Blaine Seitz, 26:51.5; 2, Malcolm Barnard, 42:01.9.
30-39: 1, Joshua Arthur, 23:27.5; 2, Matt Shields, 27:47.6; 3, Jonathan Whitley, 28:15.3.
40-49: 1, Sidney Baynes, 31:39.3; 2, Jason Hendren, 31:39.2; 3, Allen Fogleman, 34:22.2.
50-59: 1, Jeff Clouse, 29:24; 2, Dexter Johnson, 31:21.8; 3, Steven Hepp, 43:54.9.
60-69: 1, John Cater, 27:52.8; 2, James Anderson, 32:09.7; 3, Bill Moore, 32:30.8.
70-and-over: None.
