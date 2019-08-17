MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret will look to continue its mastery of the 3A Coastal Conference this season.
The girls golf program has won four of the last five league titles and appears primed to make it six in seven after losing just one player to graduation.
“We should have a pretty solid core of returners,” West coach Phil Panzarella said. “We will compete well at the conference level.”
Panzarella was named league Coach of the Year after leading the Patriots to a conference championship in his first year back at West.
He started the county middle school golf program in 1999, coached the Patriots in 2012 and 2013 and then from 2014-2017 moved on to Croatan where he led the Cougars to the only high school team state championship in county history in 2015.
--------------------------
OCEAN — The Croatan girls golf team will be the face of continuity this season with all four golfers and the head coach back from last season.
Second-year coach Fred Meadows will lead a roster of four juniors that include Karson Cieslak, Caroline Harvey, Emily Krohn and Ella Campbell. All four who were named All-Coastal 8 Conference as sophomores last season.
“We expect big things out of them,” Meadows said. “Hopefully we can repeat as conference champs and qualify from regionals and then on to states.”
Last season, the Cougars captured the 1A/2A Coastal 8 by a whopping 46 strokes. The season was also a short one with three matches nixed due to Hurricane Florence. The Cougars totaled 874 strokes over five matches for a 165.6-stroke average.
--------------------------
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls golf team captured 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Coach of the Year and Player of the Year honors last season but fell short of a league championship.
The Mariners were 46 shots off the lead, shooting an 874 to Croatan’s 828. They return five players from last fall’s nearly all-freshmen lineup.
“We weren’t having great scores, then we had some really nice matches, made up some ground on Croatan and made it close at the end,” East coach Tod Morgan said. “They were better, but it was closer than the girls realized. They’re talking about it now, how if we get off to a better start, who knows?”
--------------------------
