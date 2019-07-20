BEAUFORT — The offshore fishing was off, but the inshore fishing was in during the first two days of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Billfish Classic.
High winds and seas pushed most boats inshore, but the kids didn’t mind too much, because to most of them, fishing is fishing.
“We’re good,” Tournament Director Donna Hardy said. “It’s been a little slow, but we’re doing well. The kids are thrilled. They’ve caught Spanish (mackerel), bluefish, pinfish, and we have had some dolphin and billfish. They don’t care what it is.”
A few of the 30 boats in the event ventured offshore. Fin Planner is vying for its third straight tournament title with 800 points. Bill Collector and Carterican are tied for second with 400.
-------------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins are officially on a roll again after defeating the Fayetteville SwampDogs 10-7 Friday for their third straight win.
The Fish (27-12 overall) still own the best record in the Coastal Plain League (CPL), but what matters is its 10-game lead in the East Division. The second-place SwampDogs slipped to 17-22 with the loss.
The Marlins won the first half of the collegiate summer season with a 19-7 record, ensuring a home playoff berth in the first round.
-------------------------
THOMASVILLE — The West Carteret Post 46 Junior American Legion baseball team had no idea how important its three insurance runs were in the sixth inning Friday in its opening game at the 2019 American Legion Junior State Championships.
The Canes took a 4-3 lead into the sixth when they erupted for four runs to take an 8-3 advantage into the final frame. They then gave up three runs in the top of the seventh to hold on for the 8-6 win at Finch Field in Thomasville.
Post 46 played its second game Saturday night versus RS-Central and will take on South Rowan at 4 p.m. today.
-------------------------
PELETIER — This year’s running of the $10,000-to-win, $600-to-start Solid Rock Carriers 150 at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 10 is again poised to be the biggest Limited Late Model race on the East Coast.
After feedback from racers following last year’s installment of the Solid Rock Carriers 150, track owner Bob Lowery made the decision to increase the starting payout from $500 to $600. The $10,000-to-win Limited Late Model race will once again be a four-tire race and have a halfway break with a $1,000 bonus going to the leader at halfway, sponsored by Battlefield Tire Pros and Harley Davidson of New Bern.
-------------------------
