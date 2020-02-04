High School Basketball
Jayvee Girls: West Carteret at Swansboro........................... 4 p.m.
Jayvee Boys: West Carteret at Swansboro...................... 5:30 p.m.
Varsity Girls: West Carteret at Swansboro........................... 7 p.m.
Varsity Boys: West Carteret at Swansboro..................... 8:30 p.m.
Jayvee Boys: Dixon at East Carteret............................... 4:30 p.m.
Varsity Girls: Dixon at East Carteret.................................... 6 p.m.
Varsity Boys: Dixon at East Carteret............................... 7:30 p.m.
Jayvee Boys: Croatan at Heide Trask............................. 4:30 p.m.
Varsity Girls: Croatan at Heide Trask................................... 6 p.m.
Varsity Boys: Croatan at Heide Trask............................. 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Croatan in 2A state duals at TBA............................................ TBA
West Carteret in 3A state duals at TBA................................... TBA
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
