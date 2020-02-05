SWANSBORO — The West Carteret boys basketball team improved to 7-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference on Tuesday with a 91-46 victory at Swansboro.
The Patriots (16-3 overall) held a commanding 58-30 lead at halftime, a common factor in their bruising campaign through the Coastal. They have outscoring their league opponents an average 31 points per game.
Northside-Jacksonville remains a half-game behind West at 6-1, but the Patriots defeated the Monarchs 89-80 on Jan. 28.
West had five players finish in double figures scoring against the Pirates, led by Jaylan Bradberry with 18 and Gavin Gillikin 16. The duo scored 20 and 15, respectively, in the 82-63 win at Jacksonville on Friday.
J.J. Williams scored 14 and added an eye-popping 17 assists for an impressive double-double. Jalani Jones tallied 12 points and James Kenon 11.
The top scorers for Swansboro were Isiah Bromelle and Gerren Jones with 14 apiece.
West will be at Northside-Pinetown (5-13) for nonconference action on Thursday before hosting White Oak (10-10) Friday.
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret.. 30 28 24 9-91
Swansboro........ 9 21 11 5-46
WEST CARTERET (91) – Bradberry 18, Gillikin 16, J.J. Williams 14, J. Jones 12, Kenon 11, Jo. Williams 7, Long 6, Ellingsworth 5, E. Jones 2, Grant 1.
SWANSBORO (46) – Bromelle 14, Jones 14, Lehmann 4, Moreland 4, Rodriguez 4, White 3, Wilson 3.
--------------------------
SWANSBORO — The West Carteret girls basketball team just missed out on a second upset victory over Swansboro in 3A Coastal Conference action Tuesday.
After easily beating the Pirates at home 56-39 on Jan. 10, the Patriots fell by a single marker, 68-67, in the rematch.
With the loss, West fell to 7-12 overall, 2-5 in conference. Swansboro improved to 16-3, 5-2. The Pirates are tied with White Oak for second place, while the Patriots are tied with Havelock for fourth.
No further information was available on the game Tuesday.
West will now turn its attention to a home game Friday against White Oak. Swansboro will host league-leading Jacksonville (14-3, 7-0) the same night.
--------------------------
ROCKY POINT — The Croatan girls basketball team keeps rolling along, although leading scorer and rebounder Kelly Hagerty is sidelined for the remainder of the regular season with an ankle injury.
The latest conquest for the Cougars came at Heide Trask on Tuesday in a 53-40 victory. Croatan improved to 17-2 overall, 11-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, while Trask fell to 11-7, 6-5.
Croatan has racked up 33 straight league victories over the last three seasons.
Three Cougars hit double digits in scoring against the Titans with Haley Cousins knocking down a team-high 16 points. Savannah McAloon followed with 12 points and Ally Roth 11.
Cousins was also the team leader in rebounds with eight to go with three steals. Roth pulled down six boards and doled a team-high seven assists.
Croatan will be at home Friday against Richlands. The Wildcats are in second place behind Croatan with a 9-2 record, 10-10 overall.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan.......... 16 10 9 18-53
Trask............... 8 9 9 14-40
CROATAN (53) – Cousins 16, McAloon 12, Roth 11, Show 8, Pitambersingh 4, Howard 2.
TRASK (40) – Not available.
--------------------------
ROCKY POINT — The Croatan boys basketball broke out the broom Tuesday for a season sweep at Heide Trask on Tuesday, winning 59-56 for a second win over the Titans.
The Cougars (8-11 overall) defeated the Titans 55-54 on Jan. 7. The second win moved them to 5-6 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, good for fifth overall but second among 2A teams.
Croatan never led comfortably against the Titans (8-12 overall, 3-8 conference) but held on to its three-point advantage at halftime through a tied 28-28 second half.
Andrew Mendolia led the Cougars in scoring with 15 points, followed by Dustin Hayden with 10, Aaron Keel nine and Ryan Bellamy eight.
Trask’s top scorers were Robert Pridgen with 21 points and Will Berry 15.
Croatan will host Richlands (5-15 overall) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Croatan........... 18 13 14 14-59
Trask.............. 18 10 15 13-56
CROATAN (59) – Mendolia 15, Hayden 10, Keel 9, R. Bellamy 8, Nutz 5, Riley 5, Dillahunt 4, Hawkins 3.
TRASK (56) – Pridgen 21, Berry 15, Anders 9, Orr 3, Pickett 3, White 3, Warner 2.
