MOREHEAD CITY — Week four of the prep football season is here, even if week-three games still haven’t happened or reschedule.
Last week, all three county football games were postponed due to Hurricane Dorian. The contests were rescheduled for each school’s open week later in the season, leaving this week’s slate of opponents intact.
Croatan will be at home against Pamlico County, East Carteret will visit Swansboro and West Carteret will be on the road at West Craven.
See the full online issue to take a look at each schools’ upcoming opponent and the expectations of the coach.
MOREHEAD CITY — No matter the name or the category, a hurricane means big changes to the prep sports schedule.
One year after Hurricane Florence caused significant damage to each school’s sports facilities,
Hurricane Dorian appears to have come and gone with very little impact on the fields and facilities at the three county schools.
However, the storm did cause nearly a dozen changes to the schedules of Croatan, East Carteret and West Carteret. See the full online issue for a list of changes that have occurred this week and next due to Hurricane Dorian.
PEMBROKE — Another season means another honor for UNC-Pembroke senior keeper Gina Ryan. The former Croatan standout has been named to the 2019 Preseason All-Peach Belt Conference squad.
A three-year starter between the pipes for the Black & Gold, Ryan needs just two shutouts this season to match the league’s career record of 28 in that category. She can climb into the PBC’s top 10 list for career saves with 13 stops this season as well.
The Cape Carteret native has played in 55 games during her collegiate career and has logged a 36-13-4 record, a 0.78 goals against average and 263 saves over that stretch.
