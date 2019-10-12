OCEAN — Croatan came into the football contest Friday with Dixon wondering if it could out-pace a high-flying Bulldog offense.
The Cougars (5-2 overall) answered the question with a resounding yes, besting the visitors 34-13 and out-producing them 403 total yards to 163 to improve to 2-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
“This was a statement win,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “I’m so proud of our defense because Dixon came in averaging 32 points per game. They put 28 on Southwest Onslow, so for us to hold them to 13 is awesome.”
Croatan has a chance next week when Heide Trask comes to town to match the 6-2 start to the 2015 season, in which the program reached a record 10-3 finish. The Cougars have won 11 of their last 15 games after finishing last season on a 6-2 run.
The comparisons to the 2015 season also extend into the offense’s run-heavy style. The Cougars attempted four passes against Dixon after attempting none in the previous two games. The 366 rushing yards against the Bulldogs came close to the season-high 372 yards put up against Lejeune two weeks ago. At 224.8 rushing yards per game, the Cougars are on pace to reach 2,107 rushing yards by regular season’s end. The 2015 Cougars churned 3,032 rushing yards in the regular season.
“We didn’t have an identity last year,” Gurley said. “We had to get back to an identity, and I feel like we’re getting that now. We really try to control the pace of the game with the run game. We’ve won time of possession in every game except the Swansboro game (19-10 loss).”
Dixon moved to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in league play with the loss. Head coach Chris Morris declined to comment after the game.
As impressive as the Croatan offense was against Dixon, the defense was the star of the show. The Cougars stifled the Bulldogs’ pass-happy offense all night, limiting the visitors to just 93 yards through the air on 13-of-26 passing.
Dixon signal-caller Corey Motes threw five straight incomplete passes to start the game, and the last four pass attempts of the first half resulted in sacks. The Cougars applied pressure on the rush all night, particularly from defensive lineman Walker Gladwell and linebackers Major Hawkins and Connor McLeod.
“Shout out to Major, he played his tail off tonight,” Gurley said. “Jaden Cooper has been our ‘mike’ linebacker, but he got hurt last week and Major stepped up big. Really, the whole defense stepped up. It was a huge night for those guys.”
Croatan turned the ball over twice in the game, but the first one was the most costly mistake of the contest. A fumble on third-and-8 inside Bulldogs territory was scooped up by Dixon’s Avis Tolliver and returned 47 yards to the house. The Cougars’ first and third possessions of the game ended in turnovers on downs.
“It seems like it takes us a couple of drives to wake up,” Gurley said. “They bounced back and battled, though. We’ll just keep moving in the right direction, because once we get it all going, there’s no stopping us.”
There was no stopping Colton Sullivan after three drives without hitting pay dirt. The junior tailback – who finished with 26 carries for 164 yards, scored on a 24-yard run on the second play from scrimmage to tie the score 7-7 after an Aidan Kimbrell extra point. Following a 4-yard scoring run from Motes to make it 13-7, Sullivan found the seam again on the second play of the drive, this time for a 62-yard touchdown run.
On the Cougars’ next drive, Sullivan’s three runs of a combined 23 yards helped set up a play-action pass from quarterback Dustin Hayden to tight end Zach Hoy for a 37-yard scoring strike. It was the only completion of the night for Hayden who also rushed eight times for 43 yards in the game.
“Dustin is always a threat because he can make something out of nothing if a play breaks down,” Gurley said. “We have three running backs we rotate, but really, with him back there, we have four.”
Dixon had possession to start the second half and got a great return from Leonard Smith, but the drive petered out at the Croatan 31-yard line with two incomplete passes and a 5-yard sack from Hawkins to force a long fourth down.
The Cougars answered with a six-play drive that marched 69 yards to the end zone. Hayden put the points on the board with a 1-yard keeper, but it was J.J. Pritchett’s 51-yard run that set up the touchdown. The junior finished the game with eight carries for 101 yards. It is the first time this season Croatan has had two 100-yard rushers in a single contest.
The Cougars finished off a relatively quiet second half offensively with their longest-lasting scoring drive of the night, 44 yards over nine plays, ending with a 5-yard run from Alex Barnes. The sophomore had 58 yards on 10 carries in the contest.
Dixon’s offensive woes came to a head in the second half, but its final drive was a promising one before Hawkins got involved. Motes completed five passes for 41 yards on the drive, but he was also sacked twice by the linebacker. Hawkins collected his third and final sack on fourth-and-3 at the Cougars’ 16-yard line.
Croatan was plagued by penalties in the game, seeing a significantly larger share of the yellow flags. It was called for six penalties for 82 yards compared to two for 20 for Dixon.
