HAVELOCK — The West Carteret boys basketball team wrecked Havelock 82-37 on Tuesday for its 14th straight 3A Coastal Conference victory.
The Patriots (18-3 overall) had the goal of crushing all league opponents this season and have come through on that aim with a 34-point average margin of victory through nine games.
The win over Havelock (4-17) vaulted West to 9-0 in the Coastal, still a game ahead of Northside-Jacksonville (15-6 overall, 8-1 conference) with one more contest against the Monarchs slated for Thursday. West won the first contest 89-80 at home Jan. 28.
Gavin Gillikin scored a season-high 21 points to lead the Patriots against the Rams, his sixth game this season with a double-digit result. J.J. Williams pitched in 14 and James Kenon 11. Jaylan Bradberry and Josh Williams scored eight apiece.
Havelock’s top scorers were Julian Richards with 15 and Savaughn George nine.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret.. 25 20 18 19-82
Havelock......... 11 9 12 5-37
WEST CARTERET (82) – Gillikin 21, J.J. Williams 14, Kenon 11, Bradberry 8, Jo. Williams 8, E. Jones 5, Grant 4, J. Jones 4, Ellingsworth 3, Long 2, McBride 2.
HAVELOCK (37) – Richards 15, George 9, Parnell 3, Skinner 3, Williams 3, Hill 2, Steward 2.
