Last week, I exclaimed that fishing regs are always (did I say always?) a moving (did I say moving?) target … so here is what we will have to face in the New Year!
First for bluefish: During last week’s meeting, the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council (Council) recommended and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (Commission) approved new recreational fishing regulations for the 2020 Atlantic bluefish fishery from Florida to Maine. These measures, which include a three-fish bag limit for private anglers and shore-based fishermen and a five-fish bag limit for for-hire fishermen, this is a major reduction compared to the 15-fish bag limit that has been in place since 2000, but there were no restrictions were made to minimum fish size or seasons.
Now for ocean-run stripers, we now have a slot limit for recreationally-caught striped bass which will go into effect Wednesday, Jan. 1 in North Carolina ocean waters. Fishermen will be allowed to possess one striped bass per person per day that is at least 28 inches and less than 35 inches total length (fishermen may not keep a 35-inch fish). For the specific regulation, see Proclamation FF-54-2019. Until the slot limit takes effect on Jan. 1, the minimum size limit for ocean-striped bass remains 28 inches total length with a one fish possession limit.
Remember, flounder harvest is still closed recreationally until further notice. There will possibly be a short season recreationally probably for a few weeks next fall or so.
Along with new regs, we also will be getting new improved fishing and hunting license fees to greet us in the New Year! The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced an increase to license fees for 2020 which will take effect Jan. 1.
Here are some of the new fees compared to the old ones in parenthesis:
• Short-term inland fishing: $9 ($7).
• Short-term coastal recreational fishing: $7 ($5).
• Annual inland fishing: $25 ($20).
• Annual coastal recreational fishing: $18 ($15).
• Annual inland/coastal fishing: $43 ($40).
• Annual instate hunting: $25 ($20).
• Annual comprehensive hunting $39 ($36).
• Annual hunting preserve: $22 ($20).
• Annual hunting/inland fishing combination: $35 ($25).
• Annual sportsman license: $53 ($50).
• Annual unified sportsman: $69 ($65).
---------------------
Finally, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF) is reminding the public to report cold-stunned trout.
We have seen these events every two years or so over the past decades that I have been monitoring. This will help alert NCDMF to the problem and formulate a response, such as harvest closure through the early
spawning season.
Spotted seatrout cold-stun events can be reported at any time to the N.C. Marine Patrol at 1-800-682-2632 or during regular business hours to the division spotted seatrout biologist Tracey Bauer at 252-808-8159 or Tracey.Bauer@ncdenr.gov. If reporting a spotted seatrout cold-stun event, please provide where (the specific location) and when (date and time) the cold stun was observed, along with your contact information. Hopefully we will have a “troutsicle” free winter this coming year.
Merry Christmas, happy holidays and have a happy and prosperous New Year from Dr. Bogus to all of my readers.
