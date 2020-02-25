GREENSBORO — East Carteret had the top finish of the three county wrestling teams Saturday at the N.C. High School Athletic Association individual tournament.
The Mariners tied the program record for their best outing, taking 10th in the 37-team competition. They also took 10th in 2016.
E.J. Jayne led the way with a third-place finish in the 285-pound division.
Jayne (38-7) pinned Albemarle’s Unique Carvalho (27-12) by pin in 59 seconds in the third-place match.
Jayne beat North Stokes’ Orion Martin (28-8) by pin in 3:20 in the first round but was then knocked to the consolation round after suffering a 6-0 decision loss to Elkin’s C.J. Henderson (45-3) in the quarterfinal.
He pinned Avery County’s Zachary Vance (40-16) in 3:46 in the consolation semifinal.
Jathan Parker (49-11) took fourth at 170 pounds.
He fell by pin in 2:28 to Alleghany’s Dustin Rector (48-6) in the third-place match.
Parker lost his first-round match to Avery County’s Dalton Towe (53-15) by a 13-5 major decision but rebounded by winning his next two matches, including a pin in 1:41 of Rosewood’s Tyler Parrish (24-22) and a pin in 42 seconds of Bradford Prep’s Matthew Mauro (55-11).
Ronan Carletta (25-11) went 1-2 in the 120-pound division, while J.T. Lawrence (45-6) went 0-2 at 132 pounds.
East will bring back three of those four wrestlers with Jayne graduating in the spring. Parker and Carletta will be seniors next year, while Lawrence will be a junior.
