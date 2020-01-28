High School Basketball
Jayvee Girls: Northside-Jack at West Carteret..................... 4 p.m.
Jayvee Boys: Northside-Jack at West Carteret................ 5:30 p.m.
Varsity Girls: Northside-Jack at West Carteret..................... 7 p.m.
Varsity Boys: Northside-Jack at West Carteret................ 8:30 p.m.
Jayvee Girls: Croatan vs. SW Onslow at Dixon..................... 4 p.m.
Jayvee Boys: Croatan vs. SW Onslow at Dixon................ 5:30 p.m.
Varsity Girls: Croatan vs. SW Onslow at Dixon..................... 7 p.m.
Varsity Boys: Croatan vs. SW Onslow at Dixon................ 8:30 p.m.
Jayvee Boys: Richlands at East Carteret......................... 4:30 p.m.
Varsity Girls: Richlands at East Carteret.............................. 6 p.m.
Varsity Boys: Richlands at East Carteret........................ 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
East Carteret, Lejeune at Heide Trask................................. 6 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
