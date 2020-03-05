Basketball
College women: ACC Tourney in Greensboro........... (FSCR) 11 a.m.
(2nd round: Virginia Tech vs. UNC-Chapel Hill or Wake Forest)
College women: Big Ten Tourney in Indianapolis........... (BTN) Noon
(2nd round: Michigan St. vs. Purdue)
College women: SEC Tourney in Greenville, S.C. ......... (SECN) Noon
(2nd round: Alabama vs. Georgia)
College women: ACC Tourney in Greensboro............. (FSCR) 2 p.m.
(2nd round: Syracuse vs. Virginia)
College men: Mountain West Tourney............... (CBSSN) 2:30 p.m.
(Quarterfinal: San Diego St. vs. Fresno St. or Air Force)
College women: Pac-12 Tourney in Las Vegas.... (Pac12) 2:30 p.m.
(1st round: Arizona St. vs. California)
College women: Big Ten Tourney in Indianapolis.... (BTN) 2:30 p.m.
(2nd round: Rutgers vs. Wisconsin or Illinois)
College women: SEC Tourney in Greenville, S.C. .. (SECN) 2:30 p.m.
(2nd round: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt or Auburn)
NBA: Clippers at Rockets............................................ (TNT) 5 p.m.
College men: Mountain West Tourney.................... (CBSSN) 5 p.m.
(Quarterfinal: UNLV vs. Boise St.)
College women: Pac-12 Tourney in Las Vegas......... (Pac12) 5 p.m.
(1st round: Utah vs. Washington)
College women: ACC Tourney in Greensboro............. (FSCR) 6 p.m.
(2nd round: Georgia vs. Notre Dame or Pittsburgh)
College women: SEC Tourney in Greenville, S.C. ....... (SECN) 6 p.m.
(2nd round: LSU vs. Florida)
College men: Nebraska at Michigan...................... (FS1) 6:30 p.m.
College women: Big Ten Tourney in Indianapolis.... (BTN) 6:30 p.m.
(2nd round: Michigan vs. Nebraska)
College men: Illinois at Ohio St. ............................... (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College men: Houston at Connecticut..................... (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
College men: N.C. A&T at N.C. Central.................... (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
NBA: Raptors at Warriors....................................... (TNT) 7:30 p.m.
College women: ACC Tourney in Greensboro............. (FSCR) 8 p.m.
(2nd round: Boston College vs. Miami or Clemson)
College women: Texas at Baylor............................ (FS1) 8:30 p.m.
College women: SEC Tourney in Greenville, S.C. .. (SECN) 8:30 p.m.
(2nd round: Tennessee vs. Missouri or Mississippi)
College men: Wichita St. at Memphis....................... (ESPN) 9 p.m.
College men: Washington at Arizona St. ................ (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: Mountain West Tourney.................... (CBSSN) 9 p.m.
(Quarterfinal: Utah St. vs. New Mexico or San Jose St.)
College women: Pac-12 Tourney in Las Vegas......... (Pac12) 9 p.m.
(1st round: Southern Cal. vs. Colorado)
College women: Big Ten Tourney in Indianapolis......... (BTN) 9 p.m.
(2nd round: Ohio St. vs. Minnesota or Penn St.)
College men: Washington St. at Arizona.............. (FS1) 10:30 p.m.
College men: California at Oregon........................ (ESPN2) 11 p.m.
College men: Mountain West Tourney............. (CBSSN) 11:30 p.m.
(Quarterfinal: Nevada vs. Colorado St. or Wyoming)
College women: Pac-12 Tourney in Las Vegas.. (Pac12) 11:30 p.m.
(1st round: Oregon St. vs. Washington St.)
Golf
European: Qatar Masters 1st round........................... (GOLF) 6 a.m.
PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational 1st round................. (GOLF) 2 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Hurricanes at Flyers....................................... (NBCSN) 7 p.m.
Lacrosse
College men: Louisville at UNC-Chapel Hill............. (ASPIRE) 1 p.m.
Soccer
SheBelieves: U.S. vs. England................................. (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.