MOREHEAD CITY — Sam Nicholls, strongman competitor, Sports Center athlete and East Carteret High School social studies teacher placed third overall in the Super Heavy Weight division at the first Brute’s Spartacus Strongman Challenge in Virginia Beach, Va. on Aug. 10.
The athletes were divided by weight class and gender with men and women of all ages, ability and sizes competing. There were five events within the challenge, and each had a different method of earning points with weights determined by athlete class, then speed and time, overall distance covered, or revolutions.
The individual challenges were a mix of standard strongman events such as a weighted yoke carry, included a “marine focus” by using heavy ships anchor chains for an Anchor Chain Pull and ended with an “old school” strongman Conan’s Wheel.
The following events are as follows:
Yoke Carry
The SHW division carried 730 pounds over 80 feet for time.
First place carried the 730-pound yoke 80 feet in 13.78 seconds, with Nicholls coming in at second at 18.52 seconds.
Nicholls had trained with over 800 pounds but found the weight had been reduced just prior to the challenge.
Keg Carry
Athletes had to carry and lift to a 48-inch platform three kegs filled with cement and progressively being heavier. Finishes were determined by time.
The keg weights for the SHW division started with a 240-pound keg for 40 feet, then a 260-pound keg for 30 feet and finally a 280-pound keg for 20 feet.
Nicholls placed third in this second event with a time of 25.99 seconds.
Stone Shouldering
SHW athletes had to pick up from the ground a 233-pound natural, uneven and rough rock, shoulder it, hold it with one hand and drop as many times as they could within 60 seconds.
The winning shouldering was seven times. The uneven shape and overall roughness of the rock made many athletes go off balance and drop the stone, cutting their hands and shoulders in the process.
Nicholls tied for third with two other competitors, each with two full shoulderings.
Anchor Chain Pull
SHW athletes had two anchor chains to pull a set distance during a certain amount of time.
The first chain was 510 pounds for 40 feet. If they completed the full 40 feet, athletes then ran back to pull a second chain of 670 pounds as far as possible.
Nicholls placed first in this event, pulling the second chain 19 feet, 4 inches. Second place pulled the second chain 11 feet, 2 inches.
The Novice division was the only class where both chains of lighter weight were pulled the full distance.
Conan’s Wheel
Conan’s Wheel is one of the for-distance events
in strongman.
The implement is a long bar that sticks out from a pivot point with a weight that is loaded somewhere between the pivot and the athlete. The athlete then lifts the bar by placing it on the forearms or in the crook of the elbows.
From this position, the athlete pivots the implement around in a circle for time or distance and measured in either degrees or distance.
This is widely considered a brutal and painful event due to the way the implement is held. The weight is usually placed right above the diaphragm, and the bar digs into the forearms, making it both painful and hard to breathe.
This event comes in many names but is best known as the Conan’s Wheel or “Wheel of Pain.” It was the final event of the day with many athletes cramping from fatigue. At least four athletes passed out from the effort and weight being placed on their diaphragms, although they were quickly brought back to consciousness.
Nicholls found this event the hardest after competing all day. His division had a weight of 700 pounds with max distance and no time cap. None of the Super Heavy Weights made it to two full revolutions, but first and second places did one full rotation, plus a little more. Nicholls placed third in the division which brought him to third overall.
Nicholls is a self-coached strongman competitor, training at the Sports Center in Morehead City.
He usually trains 5-6 days a week. One to two days a week are geared toward specific event training, while others are more traditional powerlifting.
For more information about strongman training, equipment or events, call Paul Gillikin at the Sports Center at 252-726-7070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.