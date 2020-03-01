MOREHEAD CITY — The 33rd annual Carteret County Senior Games (CCSG) and Silver Arts will be held Wednesday, April 1 through Friday, April 24 at nine locations countywide.
The early-bird registration deadline is Friday, March 6 with registration deadline a week later on Friday, March 13. Online registration is available at torch.ncseniorgames.org.
There are numerous events that seniors can enter, such as archery, bowling, horseshoes, track and field events, cornhole, disc golf, billiards, basketball shooting, bocce, shuffleboard, pickleball, croquet, golf, tennis, table tennis, football throw, softball throw, cycling and swimming.
There are three categories of cycling to enter: 1-mile, 5K or 10K. The event will be held at Bobby Watson’s Carteret Speedway on Tuesday, April 21, starting at 9 a.m.
Other locations where the games will take place are Brandywine Bay Golf Club, Cape Carteret Aquatic & Wellness Center, Fort Benjamin Park in Newport, Leon Mann Center in Morehead City, MacDaddy’s Bowling Center in Cape Carteret, the Morehead City Recreation Center and West Carteret High School.
Categories for the Silver Arts are:
1) Literary Arts (essay, life experience, poem, short story);
2) Heritage Arts (basket weaving, stained glass, crocheting, pottery, jewelry, knitting, needlework, quilting, weaving, tole/decorative, wood working, wood carving, wood turning, ceramics);
3) Visual Arts (acrylic, drawing, mixed media, oil, pastels, photography, sculpture, watercolor;
4) Performing Arts (comedy/drama, line dance, vocal, instrumental, dance.
Silver Arts drop-off is Monday, April 6 from 9-11 a.m. at the Leon Mann Center in Morehead City. Artwork will be displayed April 7-24.
The CCSG program is sanctioned by North Carolina Senior Games Inc., which is sponsored statewide by the N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services.
For more information, contact Darlene Austin, the recreation program supervisor for Carteret County Parks and Recreation, at 252-222-5858 or visit online at ccpr.recdesk.com.
