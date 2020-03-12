BEAUFORT — The West Carteret baseball team snapped a season-opening, three-game slide on Wednesday with a 5-2 win over East Carteret.
The Patriots improved to 1-3 while the Mariners dropped their season opener.
“That was a good win for us,” West first-year coach Brooks Jernigan said. “East Carteret has a really good baseball team. They have got a lot of guys coming back. Chase (Eaton) is really tough on the mound to get after. I thought our guys did a really good job all night of battling at the plate. They got some really good at-bats.”
The rebuilding Patriots saw a freshman spark a four-run first inning. Josh Mason hit a leadoff double and later stole third before scoring on a wild pitch. Mason had two hits and a stolen base on the night.
“We started freshmen at second (Mason) and short (Brian Garner) tonight,” Jernigan said. “And the middle infield is usually where you want experience. They are learning on the go and are very good baseball players.”
Garner went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs. He drove home Will Bodnar on a bunt in the first inning and later scored on an East error.
Mason and Garner are helping to fill the shoes of 11 seniors who graduated last spring after leading West to its third straight 3A Coastal Conference crown and a 17-5 overall record.
Junior Bryson Willis (57 at-bats) and senior Hayden Winchell (32 at-bats) are the only two players from that team who received more than 30 at-bats last year.
Willis went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, and Winchell hit a triple and scored a run against the Mariners.
Winchell also started on the mound and earned the win, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked three.
“I thought Hayden was really good on the mound,” Jernigan said. “He commanded the zone. He was able to get ahead of hitters and keep them off balance. He did a really good job.”
Fellow pitcher Ryan Rouse, a UNC-Greensboro signee, will miss much of the first month with a rib injury.
“Hayden and Ryan are seniors, but they threw sparingly last season,” Jernigan said. “Josh (Plisko), Shi (Geronimo) and James (Gaskill) got 90 percent of the innings.”
Sophomore Jaxon Ellingsworth pitched 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief versus East, striking out two and walking one.
“We just got him back a week and a half ago from basketball, and he’s able to jump on the mound with very little work and be very composed and throw strikes and finish the game for us,” Jernigan said.
West began the season with losses of 9-4 to New Bern (1-2), 8-7 to South Lenoir (3-0) and 11-5 to Ashley (1-1). The Patriots outhit those three opponents 25-19 but committed 16 errors. They had just one error against the Mariners and turned two double plays.
“We’ve been really struggling on the defensive side of the baseball,” Jernigan said. “We’ve not been executing on easy groundballs, giving teams a lot of extra outs. We’ve outhit every team we’ve played this year, but defense has let us down early.”
And while West is on the inexperienced side, East is nothing but experienced.
The Mariners return all but one player from the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship club. They went 16-7 and advanced to the third round of the playoffs where they fell 7-6 to a Rosewood team that ended up as the state runner-up. East led 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh inning in that contest.
“We have a legitimate shot (at a state championship),” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “The stars have to align. We have to play really well and not take anything for granted.”
Griffee returns for his second season at the helm as do all-conference standouts Donald Garner, Grant Nelson, Bennie Brooks and Eaton.
Eaton led the team in ERA (1.38), wins (seven), complete games (six), innings pitched (55 2/3), appearances (11), strikeouts (65) and opposing batting average (.158). Garner was second in ERA (.159), wins (five), complete games (sixth), innings pitched (44) and appearances (nine).
“We’ve got pitching depth,” Griffee said. “Chase and Doug will go long stretches, and Thomas (Wallace), Mason (Rose), Erik (Jernigan) and Riley (Morris) will pitch in later innings.”
Eaton struggled in the first inning versus West, giving up four runs on four hits, but his team outscored the visitors 2-1 over the next six innings as he got dialed in. After the first canto, he gave up one run on six hits while striking out nine and walking one. He finished the night with 10 strikeouts.
“Chase had to get his bearings,” Griffee said. “He had a rough first inning, but he got it under control.”
Eaton and Garner also got it done last season at the plate.
Eaton led the team in extra-base hits (seven), on-base percentage (.566) and slugging (.589) and was second in batting average (.411), RBI (18) and runs (21).
Garner was first in doubles (six) and third in average (.403), on-base percentage (.488) and slugging (.486).
Nelson and Brooks were sharp at the dish as well.
Nelson led the team in average (.468) and RBI (21), was second in on-base percentage (.542) and slugging (.548) and was third in runs (16). Brooks led the team in runs (23) while batting .333.
“We had three guys hit over .400,” Griffee said. “And we stole a lot of bases. We were aggressive. We could run.”
The Mariners had 77 stolen bases on 83 attempts in 2019 with Eaton (21) and Brooks (16) leading the way.
Aggressiveness on the base paths cost East against the Patriots with two runners thrown out at home. The Beaufort squad still finished with eight steals.
“I’m more mad at myself for getting the kids thrown out at the plate,” Griffee said. “But if we lose, we’re going to lose being aggressive. I’m not upset. We had a couple of mistakes here and there on the base paths, a couple of missed signs. Stuff like that happens when the adrenaline is pumping in the first game. We’ve got a long season ahead of us.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
W. Carteret..400 010 0 - 5 10 1
E. Carteret…000 200 0 - 2 5 0
WP – Winchell
LP – Eaton
E. Carteret leading hitters: Brooks 2-3;Wallace 1-3, RBI;Eaton 1-3, run;Rose 1-3 (3B).
W. Carteret leading hitters: Garner 2-3 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; Conway 2-3, RBI; Mason 2-4 (2B), run; Willis 2-4; Bodnar 1-3 (3B), RBI, run; Winchell 1-3 (3B), run.
