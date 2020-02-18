In some of my recent articles, I talked about my “Book Club,” my library of books on fish, fishing, sea critters, techniques and such, both factual and fiction and one basically a memoir that I recently read.
The book is “Casting into the Light, Tales of a Fishing Life” by Janet Messineo which describes the tales of a champion surfcaster surf fishing for the prized striped bass on the spectacular Island of Martha’s Vineyard. All this on a male-dominated fishing community on the challenging rocky beaches of Martha’s Vineyard and fighting demons, some self-inflicted.
Toward the end of the book, Messineo waxes philosophic, trying to answer or just muse on why. Why surf fishing? What is the lure, what brings out the drive in her and many of us to challenge the fish and the beach, casting into the light? Below is a late passage from her book that sums it all up for me at least!
She writes: “I often think, what is it about fishing that has possessed every part of my being and why? Is it because it brings me in close contact with nature? Is it because I love to walk on the beach under the stars and the moon? Or is it the sun, the wind, the rain in my face? Maybe it's the social game we fishermen play. The sneaky thinking, trying to outwit nature and other fishermen.
“Is it the hunter-gatherer in me that loves to cook and share a meal of fresh fish that I caught myself? Is it the love of the fish itself? Thinking at first that they all look alike and now seeing that, like humans, every individual fish is unique.
“Is it the challenge of the hunt and the long hours of finding and catching them? I deeply feel the ultimate paradox of wanting so badly to hook and land the biggest fish in history, but then I see myself standing over a magnificent creature and feeling compassion for all the years it evaded other fishermen, and I make the decision to set it free. I don't understand the hold over my entire being that the act of fishing has on me.
“I do know that it's become a part of me, and like my dear friend and inspiration Charlie Cinto says, ‘As long as I can put one foot in front of the other, I'll be fishing.’ "
We are currently in the doldrums of winter.
We are late in winter and not yet in spring mode. That doesn’t mean that there are no fish to be had. You just have to be smarter and work harder since there are still fish to be had. Water temperatures still hover above normal, and as I write this report, both surf and sound are still in the 50s.
One thing I have noticed is that in some of the local creeks, the bait, birds and trout seemingly have moved out. There are still specks and reds in the New and Neuse rivers, and many fish are 18 to 22 inches. A couple areas that are notable include Adams Creek, especially at Back and Isaac creeks. Another area is in North River which has been producing fish over the past month.
Still another area producing fish is at the Morehead City Port from the Atlantic Beach causeway bridge to the high-rise bridge over to Radio Island. There are red and black drum being caught, some gray trout sheepshead and short sea bass. If you mosey over to Taylors Creek, there are both reds and black drum along the docks.
A little farther out, this time of year there are always red drum to be found in front of Bear Island, in the Shackleford Banks surf and out at the Cape Lookout Shoals and east-facing beaches from the surf. Actually, it sounds like the reds are there in good numbers and are being caught on soft plastics. Just be prepared to get wet!
Then there are the sea mullet. It seems like they have never taken a winter hiatus. There are still reports of sea mullet in Beaufort Inlet from the 18 Buoy into the port area to the Nos. 8 and 9 buoys. The sea mullet are among some of the early arrivers in late winter and early spring but have been caught throughout the winter. Think slack tide and Sam’s Gitters rigs tipped with shrimp or Fishbites. There have even been puffers in the mixture, another early spring visitor.
Offshore, I’ve heard of a good wahoo bite and some big amberjacks as well.
