Auto Racing
NASCAR Hall of Fame Special................................ (NBCSN) 8 p.m.
Basketball
College women: Southern Cal. ............................... (Pac12) 1 p.m.
College men: Harvard at Pennsylvania................... (ESPNU) 5 p.m.
College men: Akron at Kent St. ........................ (CBSSN) 6:30 p.m.
College men: VCU at Rhode Island.......................... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Baylor at Texas...................................... (FS1) 7 p.m.
College women: Seton Hall at Georgetown.................. (FS2) 7 p.m.
College men: Bowling Green at Buffalo................... (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
NBA: Mavericks at Rockets...................................... (ESPN) 8 p.m.
College women: UCLA at Arizona............................ (Pac12) 8 p.m.
College men: N. Kentucky at Wisc. Green Bay ........ (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
NBA: Trail Blazers at Lakers.............................. (ESPN) 10:30 p.m.
Golf
European: Saudi International 2nd round.............. (GOLF) 6:30 a.m.
PGA: Morocco Champions 2nd round.................... (GOLF) 9:30 a.m.
PGA: Phoenix Open 2nd round................................... (GOLF) 3 p.m.
Gymnastics
College women: Arkansas at Missouri...................... (SECN) 7 p.m.
College women: Alabama at LSU......................... (SECN) 8:30 p.m.
College women: Washington at UCLA................... (Pac12) 10 p.m.
Hockey
College women: Connecticut at Northeastern........... (NESN) 2 p.m.
College men: Notre Dame at Penn St. ........................ (BTN) 6 p.m.
NHL: Golden Knights at Hurricanes........................... (FSCR) 7 p.m.
College men: W. Michigan at Neb. Omaha......... (CBSSN) 8:30 p.m.
Soccer
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Schalke..................... (FS2) 2:20 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open men’s semifinal......................... (ESPN) 3:30 a.m.
Wrestling
College men: Duke at UNC-Chapel Hill...................... (ACCN) 7 p.m.
College men: Penn St. at Iowa.................................... (BTN) 9 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
