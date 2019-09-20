LAGRANGE — The going got a little rougher for the East Carteret football team Tuesday night as the Mariners remained winless in 2019 with a 47-0 loss at North Lenoir.
East coach B.J. Frazier said he knew his team was in trouble in pregame warmups.
“I’ll be honest, we lacked a lot of effort tonight,” he said. “In pregame, I could tell we weren’t as intense as we needed to be. We came out flat.”
East forced the Hawks (4-0) to punt on their first possession in a game that was moved from Sept. 6 due to Hurricane Dorian, but the North Lenoir offense roared into action after that, scoring on its final five possessions of the first half to take a 32-0 lead.
“We got a good stop on that first possession, but we couldn’t get anything going in the first half,” Frazier said. “We just weren’t able to get any rhythm.”
The Mariners struggled to only 21 yards of offense in the first half on their way to a total of 77 in the game. East quarterback Adam McIntosh finished the night with minus-3 yards passing on one completion out of 15 attempts. He also had four interceptions.
However, the sophomore led the Mariners’ rushing attack with 52 yards on 12 attempts.
North Lenoir’s offensive production was spread all over the place with eight players with at least two rushing attempts.
Malik Jones (eight carries, 113 yards), Jaquon Shackleford (three carries, 76 yards) and Ny’jai Koonce (seven carries, 58 yards) had two rushing touchdowns each, while quarterback Filipio Sualevai completed his only pass out of two attempts for a 25-yard touchdown to Savion White.
The Hawks finished with 388 yards of offense, including 363 on the ground.
“It’s hard to defend us when we’re spreading it out like that,” North Lenoir coach Jim Collins said.
Collins has got the Hawks going in the right direction in his second year after going 0-11 last year. The program has struggled historically, winning more than three games in a season on just four occasions over the past 15 years.
And for the first time since Jimmy Carter was president, North Lenoir is 4-0. The last time the team was perfect after four games was on Sept. 26, 1980.
The win was notable for two other reasons: it was the Hawks’ first shutout since a 43-0 triumph over North Pitt on Oct. 21, 2005 and it was the third-largest victory margin in program history.
No North Lenoir football team has ever started a season 5-0, but the Hawks will have that opportunity Friday night at Eastern Wayne (0-4).
“I always say to our kids, you play one play at a time — one quarter, one half — and then you make adjustments and play your second half,” Collins said. “That’s how we’ve been. I haven’t even looked at Eastern Wayne because I wanted to focus on (Tuesday’s) game.”
The trip to Eastern Wayne will be the third game in eight days for the Hawks. Collins praised the efforts of the team’s trainer — his wife Christi — in helping keep his Hawks healthy during this key stretch of games.
“She does a great job. She’s on the kids all the time about drinking plenty of water and eating right,” Collins said of his wife. “It showed in tonight’s game; we didn’t have a single kid come off the field because of cramps.”
The Mariners will next open 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference play on Sept. 27 when they travel to Burgaw to take on Pender (0-4), something Frazier is happy about after watching his team get outscored 195-37 in its first four games versus two 2A squads and two 3A programs.
“We finally get to play a 1A game,” Frazier said with a laugh. “But if we come out and play the same way we did tonight, it’ll be the same result.”
