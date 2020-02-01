JACKSONVILLE — The West Carteret boys basketball team’s undefeated streak in the 3A Coastal Conference continued Friday with an 82-63 win at Jacksonville.
The Patriots (15-3 overall) are 6-0 in league play, and it hasn’t even been close. They have outscored conference opponents by double digits in all but one game, an 89-80 win over Northside-Jacksonville on Tuesday.
If West has struggled with one thing all season, it’s starting off on the right foot. It faced a 12-9 deficit to the Cardinals (10-9 overall, 2-4 conference) after one quarter, only to answer by outscoring its host a combined 56-25 in the second and third.
---------------------
ROCKY POINT — Bennie Brooks, Perry Austin and Mason Rose combined to score 77 percent of their team’s points Friday in East Carteret’s 88-65 victory at Trask.
The Mariners (13-3) grabbed their ninth consecutive win and pushed their 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference record to 9-1 to keep pace with Pender in the league race.
Pender (13-6) defeated Richlands 96-69 on Friday to move to 9-1. Each team will finish the season with Dixon (16-4, 8-2), Southwest Onslow (0-17, 0-10), Lejeune (9-8, 5-5) and Croatan (7-11, 4-6).
---------------------
HOLLY RIDGE — The Croatan boys basketball team made a valiant effort at an upset Friday night at Dixon but fell short during a fourth-quarter comeback, losing 47-42.
The Cougars trailed by 10 points, 38-28, going into the final period and outscored the Bulldogs 14-9 down the stretch, but it wasn’t enough.
Croatan fell to 7-11 overall and 4-6 in 1A/2A Coastal 8 play, while Dixon continued its solid, third-place standing while improving to 16-4, 8-2. The Bulldogs trail league leaders East Carteret and Pender, tied for the top spot at 9-1.
---------------------
HOLLY RIDGE — Even with the loss of leading scorer and rebounder Kelly Hagerty, the Croatan girls basketball was able to maintain pace toward another 1A/2A Coastal 8 crown with a 49-27 victory Friday at Dixon.
Hagerty suffered an ankle injury early during a 39-38 nonconference victory against Swansboro on Wednesday and will likely miss the remainder of the regular season.
But her teammates made up for her absence against the Bulldogs, outscoring them in very quarter while marching toward their 32nd straight conference victory over three years.
Croatan improved to 16-2 overall, 10-0 in conference, while Dixon fell to 6-14, 4-6.
---------------------
JACKSONVILLE — The West Carteret girls basketball team fell to Jacksonville 58-26 Friday in 3A Coastal Conference action.
The Patriots dropped to 7-11 overall and 2-4 in league play with the loss. It was the second of the season to the Coastal-leading Cardinals (12-3 overall, 5-0 conference), following a 62-51 defeat on Jan. 7.
With five games left in the season, West is tied for fourth in the conference standings with Havelock (2-4).
---------------------
ROCKY POINT — The East Carteret girls basketball team has struggled in the third quarter for much of this season, and Friday was no different in a 62-39 loss at Heide Trask.
The Mariners (3-11) dropped to 2-8 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference after getting outscored 29-7 in the third quarter. They outscored the Titans (11-6) by a 33-23 combined score in the other frames.
Anisa Lewis put up 14 of her game-high 22 points in the third, and Leanna Pfeiffer scored 10 of her 17 in the frame as Trask moved into a tie for third in the Coastal 8 at 6-4 with its third straight win.
---------------------
