Heavy metals, light metals, any metals, they all catch fish. Hopkins short, Hopkins long, Tin Lizzies, Gators, diamond jigs and struggling shad, Clarkspoons, Stingsilvers, and yes, the Kastmaster, they all catch fish.
There are curved ones, flat ones and fat ones, short ones, round ones, and yes, skinny ones, they all catch fish. Why metals? They cast exceptionally well, mimic a myriad of bait fish, have stood the test of time and all catch fish.
I am, among other monikers, Dr. Kastmaster and have used that bait going back to my Long Island days in the 1970s. The gold Kastmaster from the Acme Tackle Company is my favorite heavy metal, and here in North Carolina has caught for me red drum, blues, Spanish and ladies, along with speckled and gray trout, as well as the other tunas, Atlantic bonito and false albacore, and yes, even keeper flounder while bouncing them on the bottom. Unlike most other metal baits, the Kastmaster is bottom-heavy and unsymmetrical from front to back, creating a great casting lure, even on windy days, as it creates an alluring side-to-side wobble upon retrieval.
Fishing the Kastmaster is simple: you target the species you want by merely adjusting the retrieval speed, i.e., the Goldilocks principal. Actually, it’s the three bears principal with some speed just right for each fish: warp speed for Spanish mackerel with no speed being too fast for a mack attack, so go for it. This is where the leader is important. Spanish have extraordinarily sharp teeth and tend to hit toward the front of the lure, even with a heavy-duty mono or fluorocarbon leader from 20 to 40 pounds test, but no wire please. The Spanish also tend to feed on teeny-tiny bait, so I tend to use the smaller varieties of Kastmaster, maybe one-half ounce.
Next, in the medium-to-fast range (sub-warp), blues can be targeted.
So, warp is for Spanish, sub-warp for blues, and now there’s slow for everything else: flounder, red drum, stripers and trout. Slow and steady wins these fish.
Please note that I catch most of my red drum in the Bogue Banks surf on a gold three-quarter-ounce Kastmaster with some holographic tape on the top side to enhance its visibility. Due to the great natural movement of the Kastmaster, only a steady retrieve is usually required, although if I’m getting no action, I sometimes will jig it or let it drop down and rip it off the bottom.
Next week, I will review some of the other classic and new generation metal lures.
---------------------
In the midst of another cold front, one that sounds serious, trout fishing is still the headliner.
Inside fishing is still excellent from the New River creeks to the Neuse River and many places in between.
Some places you may not have tried include some of the newer reefs, like AR 398 in the New River and very new additions AR 380 in Cedar Point and AR 381 at the mouth of Spooners Creek. I know AR 398 made from bridge rubble has produced quality fish for several years, and I also heard that the Spooners Creek reef AR 381 is yielding trout already. Also, Spooners Creek itself is as usual a trout hot spot, as well as many of the other Highway 24 creeks: Pelletier, Gales and Broad, for example.
If you are talking traditional trout hot spots, how about the Cape Lookout rock jetty? After a number of disappointing years there, it looks like it is rounding back to old-time form. Over the weekend, the bite there was excellent on MirrOlures, along with grays, flounder, red drum and black drum on bait.
The other jetties are also yielding fish, particularly at the Shackleford and Radio Island jetties, and don’t forget the one near the Fort Macon Coast Guard Station. There is a marker there indicating the far end of the submerged jetty. Other locations include the Haystacks and Core Creek, if you can manage the current up Core Creek. There are also fish in the Harkers Island and North River marshes.
If you fish the surf, most catches are basically upstream of the stop-nets. As expected, the fish are harder to find west of the nets, and that includes Emerald Isle, although some trout are showing just east of Bogue Inlet Pier, along with plenty of flounder and blues in the mix. Reports are that when swept with the seine net, the catch in the stop-nets is predominantly speckled trout over the targeted hardhead mullet.
Other spotted fish are the diminutive member of the sciaenids, the spots. It’s been another disappointing season here on Bogue Banks, although the spot catches in the Morehead City turning basin lead to full coolers over the weekend. There are also some sea mullet and gray trout in the mix. Interestingly, the speckled trout bite has been good on Topsail Island, and the spots too, which are fish probably exiting from the nearby New River. There are also catches of sea mullet in the surf, both on Topsail Island and Bogue Banks. However, the redfish bite has been extremely disappointing along the surf zone with only scattered fish reported.
Last week, I declared the false albacore to be missing in action. This week, they are back in good numbers from Cape Lookout to the beach.
If it’s kings you want, the cold nearshore ocean water, now in the low 60s, has pushed the kings back out to warmer climes. Particularly, there is all the kings you want out at Northwest Places. Spanish are also gone for the season. If any are lingering, this week’s cold front will take care of that.
By the way, more bluefin tuna have been sighted, this time out at Northwest Places. I think the season opens Sunday, Dec. 1.
---------------------
From the piers, it’s was a decent week again.
Oceanana Pier reports excellent catches of spots, trout, sea mullet and blues.
Bogue Inlet Pier also had a potpourri kind of week with big pompano, sea mullet, blues, gray trout, a few spots and lots and lots of flounder. On Monday, I also saw slot red and black drum and some blowfish.
Seaview Pier mostly produced sea mullet with a few spots.
Surf City Pier has had good spot catches, and last week, a the king mackerel fall bite was on with several landed. There were also blues and a few trout.
Jolly Roger Pier reports sea mullet, spots, pompano, flounder and at least five kings last week.
---------------------
As for Ocracoke Island, I got and update from Alan Sutton, owner of Tradewinds Bait & Tackle, on the status of the island’s accessibility.
He noted that the county commissioners will likely decide Monday when to reopen the island to the general public. Possible opening dates discussed have been Friday, Nov. 22 when Highway 12 is scheduled to be completed, or Sunday, Dec. 1.
By the way, Tradewinds Tackle is fine and may open Thanksgiving if there is accessibility to the island by Friday, Nov. 22.
---------------------
Finally, check out the opening of the New Cedar Point Park.
After months of delay caused mostly by tree damage from Hurricane Florence, the town’s park along the White Oak River will open to the public for the first time at 8 a.m. Friday.
There’s a gate at the entrance to the park on Masonic Avenue, and it will be opened daily from 8 a.m. and to 7 p.m. Check out the article on the park in the Coastal Review online at https://www.coastalreview.org/2019/11/cedar-points-park-trails-to-open-friday/.
