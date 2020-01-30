Basketball
College women: Georgia Tech at Miami................... (ACCN) 6 p.m.
College women: Maryland at Ohio St. ................... (BTN) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Coll. of Charles. at J. Madison....... (CBSSN) 6:30 p.m.
College women: Louisville at Notre Dame................. (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College women: N.C. State at Clemson............. (NESN, YES) 7 p.m.
College men: S.C. Upstate at Presbyterian.............. (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College men: Minnesota at Illinois......................... (FS1) 7:30 p.m.
College women: Virginia Tech at Syracuse................ (ACCN) 8 p.m.
NBA: Warriors at Celtics.............................................. (TNT) 8 p.m.
College women: Pepperdine at BYU.................. (CBSSN) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Arizona at Washington...................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: Belmont at Tennessee Tech.............. (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
College men: Oregon at California.......................... (Pac12) 9 p.m.
College men: Utah at Southern Cal. ...................... (FS1) 9:30 p.m.
NBA: Jazz at Nuggets........................................... (TNT) 10:30 p.m.
College men: Gonzaga at Santa Clara............. (CBSSN) 10:30 p.m.
College men: Colorado at UCLA............................ (ESPN2) 11 p.m.
College men: UC S. Barbara at CS Northridge....... (ESPNU) 11 p.m.
College men: Oregon St. at Stanford..................... (Pac12) 11 p.m.
Golf
European: Saudi International 1st round.................... (GOLF) 3 a.m.
European: Saudi International 1st round............... (GOLF) 6:30 a.m.
PGA: Morocco Champions 1st round..................... (GOLF) 9:30 a.m.
PGA: Phoenix Open 1st round.................................... (GOLF) 3 p.m.
Gymnastics
College women: Michigan at Nebraska................... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Predators at Devils................................... (NBCSN) 7:30 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
