OCEAN — The Croatan girls basketball won its 11th straight game Wednesday night and earned a measure of payback in a 39-38 nonconference victory over Swansboro.
But it came at a cost.
Star player Kelly Hagerty was lost to an ankle injury early in the game. It’s likely she will miss the final five regular season games.
“Well have to make adjustments,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said after watching his team improve to 15-2 overall. “We’ll make a game plan without her and get her back for the conference tournament. We’ve got a two-game lead (in conference), so that will help. It would be nice to hang on to that if we can, but it’s nice to have a cushion.”
The Pirates (14-3) were the last team to beat the Cougars, handing them a 44-39 setback on Dec. 10.
Gurley’s squad has had its way ever since, going 11-0 and dominating the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with a 9-0 mark. Richlands (8-10) is two games back, sporting a 7-2 record.
Each of Croatan’s nine league triumphs has come by double digits and it has won those contests by an average of 33.4 points.
The Cougars will finish the regular season with tilts versus Dixon, Trask, Richlands, Pender and East Carteret. In the first matchups with those teams, they beat Dixon by 25, Trask by 19, Richlands by 14, Pender by 37 and East by 34.
However, Hagerty suited up for those games. She leads the team in scoring (15.1), rebounds (10.5) and blocks (1.4). She had six points, three rebounds and a block in the first quarter against Swansboro when she rolled her right ankle.
Ally Roth picked up the slack, going for 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
With her team trailing 38-37 with 36 seconds to go, she drove the lane, turned and whipped a pass to Savannah McAloon who hit a layup to put her team up by one.
After the Pirates’ Noelle Miller hit a rebound putback with 13 ticks left to return the lead to the visitors, Roth was fouled with 10.6 seconds remaining and went to the line for a one-and-one opportunity. She looked cool as a cucumber as she sank them both to secure the winning points.
“She has ice water in her veins,” Gurley said. “She was clutch. She got two early fouls in the first half, but I couldn’t sit her for long. I told her to be Ally Roth, play her game, and she did that.”
Croatan had two fouls to give in the final 10.6 seconds and used them both. The Pirates took the ball out of bounds for the last time in front of their own bench with five seconds on the clock but couldn’t get off a shot.
“Our scoring, obviously, took a bit of a dip without Kelly, but that is why we work so hard on our defense,” Gurley said. “That is why we work on defense every single day, for moments like that, and I think our defense won us the game.”
McAloon scored six of her eight points in the final seven minutes of the game and pulled down three boards.
Natalie Cousins, who shined with eight points and seven rebounds, joined Roth and McAloon as the only three regular starters to take the floor in the final three quarters. Natalie Show didn’t play after getting injured Tuesday night in a 70-30 win over Southwest Onslow.
“We faced some adversity,” Gurley said. “We were already missing Natalie. She got banged up last night (Tuesday) against Southwest, so we were already a starter down. We wanted to sit her tonight, so she’ll be ready for Friday.”
The Cougars will travel Friday to take on Dixon (6-13 overall, 4-5 conference).
Others stepped up with those two starters out.
Alexis Wolanzyk had two points and three rebounds, while Logan Howard and Caroline Harvey each scored two points with Maria Pitambersingh adding one point and three rebounds.
Croatan was strong at the foul line, going 9-of-12, including 4-of-6 in the fourth quarter.
“I was proud of us on the foul line,” Gurley said. “That was a big deal. We made a big emphasis on those in the late timeouts. Free throws and rebounds, those were going to win the game for us.”
Swansboro went 3-of-5 from the free-throw line.
The Pirates began the season 12-0 but have since lost three of their last five.
“We’re dealing with adversity,” Swansboro coach Kim Miller said. “Our 6-footer (Mandi Hanson) has been out for five games, and that drastically changes our defense. It’s next person up.”
Miller’s team scored just 11 points in the first half, trailing 18-11 at the break.
“I thought we came out a little sluggish in the first half and came back fighting in the second half,” she said. “In games like this between great teams, it’s going to come down to a couple of plays, and they made one more play than we did.”
The Pirates outscored the home team 27-21 in the second half with Grace McAllister providing 10 of those points. Rylee Sprabary led the team with 12 points, scoring all six of her teams’ points in the first quarter.
Swansboro will return to 3A Coastal Conference play Friday when it visits Northside-Jacksonville (1-16 overall, 0-5 conference). The squad is 3-2 in the league, trailing leading Jacksonville (12-3 overall, 5-0 conference) by two games.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Swansboro........ 6 5 15 12-38
Croatan.......... 12 6 11 10-39
SWANSBORO (38) – Sprabary 12, McAllister 10, Miller 5, Hermanson 5, Taylor 4, Cantoral 2.
CROATAN (39) – Roth 10, Cousins 8, McAloon 8, Hagerty 6, Wolanzyk 2, Howard 2, Harvey 2, Pitambersignh 1.
