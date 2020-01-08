HOLLY RIDGE — The East Carteret girls basketball team dropped its third straight game, all in league play, with a 49-27 shortfall at Dixon on Tuesday.
The Mariners (2-6 overall, 1-3 in conference) were in the game until the final period, trailing 27-18, but the Bulldogs (4-10, 2-2) put the contest away in the final canto by outscoring their visitors 22-9. The victory snapped a four-game skid for Dixon.
According to MaxPreps, Dixon senior Madison Dugger provided most of the damage scoring-wise with 19 points, which included four three-pointers. Dugger also pulled down seven rebounds.
Fellow Bulldog senior Payton Jeffers also hit double digits in scoring with 11 and corralled a whopping 18 rebounds to post a solid double-double.
No individual statistical information for East was provided.
The Mariners will try to get on a winning track Friday at conference foe Southwest Onslow (2-6, 2-2), while the Bulldogs travel to Pender (3-6, 3-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.