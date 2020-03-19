NEWPORT — The East Carteret boys tennis team went into a suspension of games due to the coronavirus outbreak with a wild, 5-4 victory over Ayden-Grifton on Wednesday, March 11.
The Mariners will hold a 3-1 record until their next scheduled match on Monday, April 6 against Croatan at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport.
Four of the nine matchups against Ayden-Grifton (3-1) went to an extra set, with East winning two of them. Aidan Wolf at No. 1 singles, however, needed no extra time to shut out opponent Ernesto Garcia 6-0, 6-0.
Mitchell Brooks at No. 3 defeated Evan Eadus 7-5, 4-6, 12-10, while Jack Nowacek at No. 2 fell to Axel Cano-Hernandez 3-6, 7-5, 10-8 and Tyler Hodge at No. 4 lost to Ryan Baxter 4-6, 6-3, 10-7. The only other East victory in singles came from Evan Fullwood, 6-1, 6-4 over Anthony Can-Hernandez.
In doubles, the extra-set matchup at No. 3 went to East with Wyatt Nowacek and Logan Pilcher defeating Anthony Cano-Hernandez and Brandon Smith 9-8, 7-4. Wolf bagged a second blanking on the day, teaming up with Jack Nowacek for an 8-0 victory over Axel Cato-Hernandez and Garcia.
Here are results of the match:
East Carteret 5, Ayden-Grifton 4
Singles
No. 1: Aidan Wolf (EC) def. Ernesto Garcia (AG), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Axel Cano-Hernandez (AG) def. Jack Nowacek (EC), 3-6, 7-5 (10-8).
No. 3: Mitchell Brooks (EC) def. Evan Eadus (AG), 7-5, 4-6 (12-10).
No. 4: Ryan Baxter (AG) def. Tyler Hodge (EC), 4-6, 6-3 (10-7).
No. 5: Evan Fullwood (EC) def. Anthony Cano-Hernandez (AG), 6-1, 6-4.
No. 6: Wyatt Docsh (AG) def. Trey Austin (EC), 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1: Wolf/J. Nowacek (EC) def. Ax. Cano-Hernandez/Garcia (AG), 8-0.
No. 2: Eadus/Baxter (AG) def. Brooks/Fullwood (EC), 8-5.
No. 3: Wyatt Nowacek/Logan Pilcher (EC) def. An. Cano-Hernandez/Brandon Smith (AG), 9-8 (7-4).
