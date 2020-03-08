Auto Racing
NASCAR RaceDay in Phoenix................................... (WFXI) 3 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Series in Phoenix.......... (WFXI) 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
College: Lipscomb at Alabama................................... (SECN) Noon
MLB Spring Training: Twins at Red Sox....................... (MLB) 1 p.m.
College: UNC-Chapel Hill at Virginia.......................... (ACCN) 3 p.m.
MLB Spring Training: Mariners at Giants..................... (MLB) 4 p.m.
Basketball
College men: W. Coast Tourney quarterfinal.... (ESPN2) 12:30 a.m.
College men: Michigan at Maryland............................ (WFXI) Noon
College men: Memphis at Houston............................ (WNCT) Noon
College women: ACC Tourney final........................... (ESPN2) Noon
College men: Patriot League Tourney....................... (CBSSN) Noon
(Semifinal: Bucknell at Boston University)
College women: Atlantic 10 Tourney final................ (ESPNU) Noon
College men: Big South Tourney final....................... (ESPN) 1 p.m.
College women: Baylor at Iowa St. ............................. (YES) 1 p.m.
College men: Nebraska at Minnesota......................... (BTN) 1 p.m.
College women: SEC Tourney final.......................... (ESPN2) 2 p.m.
NBA G-League: Lakeland at Delaware........................ (NBA) 2 p.m.
College men: Patriot League Tourney..................... (CBSSN) 2 p.m.
(Semifinal: Lafayette at Colgate)
College men: East Carolina at UCF.......................... (ESPNU) 2 p.m.
College men: Missouri Valley Tourney final......... (WNCT) 2:10 p.m.
College men: Atlantic Sun Tourney........................... (ESPN) 3 p.m.
(Final: Lipscomb at Liberty)
NBA: Lakers at Clippers....................................... (WCTI) 3:30 p.m.
College women: American Athletic Tourney semi.... (ESPN2) 4 p.m.
College men: Tulsa at Wichita St. .......................... (CBSSN) 4 p.m.
College men: Connecticut at Tulane....................... (ESPNU) 4 p.m.
College men: Ohio St. at Michigan St. ................ (WNCT) 4:20 p.m.
College women: Big Ten Tourney final.................... (ESPN2) 6 p.m.
College women: Big East Tourney semifinal................ (FS1) 6 p.m.
NBA: Timberwolves at Nuggets.................................. (NBA) 6 p.m.
College women: American Athletic Tour. semi... (ESPNU) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Iowa at Illinois....................................... (BTN) 7 p.m.
College women: Pac-12 Tourney final..................... (Pac12) 8 p.m.
College women: Big East Tourney semifinal........... (FS1) 8:30 p.m.
NBA: Raptors at Kings............................................... (NBA) 9 p.m.
Football
XFL: St. Louis at DC.................................................... (FS1) 3 p.m.
XFL: Tampa Bay at LA.............................................. (ESPN) 9 p.m.
Golf
European: Qatar Masters final round........................ (GOLF) 5 a.m.
PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational final round....... (GOLF) 12:30 p.m.
PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational final round......... (WITN) 2:30 p.m.
PGA Champions: Hoag Classic final round........... (GOLF) 5:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
College women: California at UCLA......................... (Pac12) 4 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Hurricanes at Penguins.................................... (FSCR) 1 p.m.
AHL: Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley................................ (NHL) 3 p.m.
College men: Big Ten Tourney..................................... (FS2) 7 p.m.
(Quarterfinal game 3 if needed: Notre Dame at Minnesota)
NHL: Blues at Blackhawks................................ (NBCSN) 7:30 p.m.
NHL: Avalanche at Sharks................................... (NBCSN) 10 p.m.
Rodeo
RFD-TV’s The American in Arlington....................... (RFDHD) 3 p.m.
Rugby
MLR: Rugby ATL at Old Glory DC............................ (CBSSN) 6 p.m.
HSBC World Sevens Series in Vancouver day 2........... (OLY) 8 p.m.
Running
Los Angeles Marathon............................................ (WGN) 10 a.m.
Soccer
PLS: Chelsea vs. Everton.................................. (NBCSN) 9:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Augsburg............. (FS2) 10:20 a.m.
PLS: Manchester United vs. Manchester City...... (WITN) 12:30 p.m.
Bundesliga: Mainz vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf............ (FS2) 12:50 p.m.
SheBelieves: U.S. vs. Spain....................................... (ESPN) 5 p.m.
MLS: Portland vs. Nashville...................................... (ESPN) 7 p.m.
MLS: Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia....................... (FS1) 10:30 p.m.
Softball
College women: Auburn at Florida............................ (SECN) 3 p.m.
College women: Mississippi at Missouri.................... (SECN) 5 p.m.
College women: Texas A&M at Kentucky.................. (SECN) 7 p.m.
Wrestling
College men: Big Ten Championships.................... (BTN) 3:30 p.m.
College men: ACC Championships........................... (ACCN) 7 p.m.
